The 14th Annual Globee® Awards for Leadership Invite Business Growth Achievement Nominations Worldwide

Recognizing local, regional, and global leadership achievements that contribute to measurable business growth, market expansion, customer success, and organizational progress

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards announced that nominations are currently being accepted for the 14th Annual Globee® Awards for Leadership, inviting organizations and professionals worldwide to nominate business growth achievements for consideration.

Learn more at: https://globeeawards.com/leadership/

Business growth can result from leadership demonstrated at many levels of an organization. The program welcomes achievements involving market expansion, customer growth, business development, new products and services, partnerships, operational improvements, digital transformation, innovation, sales growth, organizational scaling, and other initiatives that have produced measurable business results.

Now in its 14th year, the Globee® Awards for Leadership recognize leadership achievements across the workplace and business. Nominations may represent accomplishments by professionals, business owners, teams, departments, organizations, products and services, and brand, communications, and creative initiatives across industries worldwide.

Nominations are welcomed for local, regional, and global achievements, recognizing that meaningful business growth can occur within organizations of every size and in markets around the world.

Entries are evaluated through a merit-based, data-driven process involving participation from experienced professionals across multiple industries worldwide. Evaluations follow a structured process based on defined scoring criteria.

Entries are open to organizations and professionals worldwide.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Through 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across multiple industries and sectors. The programs use a structured evaluation approach involving participation from professionals across various industries.

Follow: @globeeawards

Hashtags: #GlobeeAwards #LeadershipAwards #BusinessGrowth #BusinessLeadership #GrowthStrategy #MarketExpansion #BusinessDevelopment #LeadershipAchievements #BusinessAwards #GlobalRecognition

All trademarks belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE Globee Awards