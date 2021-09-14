Globee® Business Awards Names Spireon Company of the Year

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spireon, the vehicle intelligence company, was recognized as a Gold Globee® Winner in the 2021 Globee® Business Awards. Spireon was named Company of the Year in the Automotive, Transportation, Storage and Logistics category in recognition of its acquisition of LoJack® U.S. Stolen Vehicle Recovery business, product innovation and white glove customer service.

"We're very proud to be honored by the Globee Business Awards for the third time and grateful for this recognition of Spireon's category leadership," stated Kevin Weiss, CEO of Spireon. "Being named Company of the Year further validates our longstanding commitment to deliver 24×7 asset visibility and actionable insights that boost profits, protect assets and increase safety and productivity."

Underscoring the company's dedication to continually innovating its product offerings and technology, coupled with its superb customer service, Spireon continues its 19 consecutive years of top-line growth with outstanding financial and operational performance. The company is dedicated to providing solutions that address the biggest challenges and increase our bottom line of auto dealers, lenders, transportation companies, service fleet managers, and rental car companies. The company's acquisition of LoJack earlier this year combined LoJack's brand equity with Spireon's modern technology and award-winning customer service and support, creating a powerful platform for continued innovation for auto dealers and consumers.

The Globee Awards nominations were reviewed by industry peers and experts. The judges average score decides the winner in each category.

About Spireon

Spireon, the vehicle intelligence company, is the leading provider of aftermarket telematics solutions in North America. By equipping cars, trucks, trailers and other mobile assets with GPS devices and sensors, Spireon turns any vehicle into a connected vehicle. Award-winning products GoldStar, Kahu and FleetLocate deliver 24×7 asset visibility and actionable insights to auto dealers, lenders, transportation companies, service fleet managers, rental car companies and consumers to increase safety and productivity, boost profits and protect assets. Spireon's NSpire IoT platform powers all Spireon solutions, supporting nearly 4 million active subscribers and processing more than 1 billion data events each month. Learn more at www.spireon.com.

About The Globee® Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards (Best Employers), CEO World Awards®, Communications Excellence Awards, Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, International Best in Business Awards, IT World Awards® for Information Technology and Cyber Security, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide.

