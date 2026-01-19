GLOBELEQ APPOINTS ALASDAIR MARTIN AS DIRECTOR OF PRIVATE CUSTOMER SOLUTIONS

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Globeleq, a leading independent power company in Africa, has appointed Alasdair Martin as the Director, Private Customer Solutions - a role central to the company's growth strategy focusing on innovation and sustainable transformation in Southern Africa.

Alasdair will lead the origination, structuring, and execution of private power partnerships and bespoke energy solutions for energy-intensive customers. This position is pivotal in expanding Globeleq's footprint in the commercial energy market by identifying and securing long-term partnerships with private off takers, enabling them to access reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable power.

With nearly two decades of experience at Anglo American, Alasdair has led major initiatives, including the $3 billion dollar carbon & innovation portfolio, developing renewable energy ecosystems; and being part of the leadership team that established Envusa Energy - the joint venture with EDF Renewables that has been a key player in the liberalising of Southern Africa's energy landscape. Most recently, he has led the redesign of Anglo American's operating model, delivering transformational value and embedding cultural change across global operations. His track record includes driving carbon neutral strategies, securing investment for large-scale renewable projects, and pioneering digital and AI tools to improve efficiency of operations.

Globeleq Chief Development Officer, John Smelcer said:

"Southern Africa's energy sector is evolving rapidly, creating opportunities for innovative partnerships. Alasdair's combination of technical depth, commercial insight, and sustainability vision will help us deliver tailored solutions to meet the needs of industrial and commercial customers while supporting the region's energy transition."

Alasdair Martin, Director, Private Customer Solutions added:

"I am excited to join Globeleq as it expands its role in shaping Southern Africa's energy future. This is an opportunity to deliver innovative, customer-focused solutions that accelerate the shift to cleaner power and create lasting value for businesses and communities. Globeleq's commitment to sustainability and partnership resonates strongly with my passion for building resilient energy ecosystems that drive growth and positive impact."

About Globeleq

Globeleq, which is owned by British International Investment and Norfund, is the leading developer, owner and operator of electricity generation in Africa. Since 2002, its experienced team of professionals have built a diverse portfolio of independent power plants, generating 1,794 MW in 17 locations across seven countries, with a further 638 MW in construction and around 2,000 MW's of power projects in development. More details at www.globeleq.com .

