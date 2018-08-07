GlobeNet and Facebook Bring New Submarine Cable to Argentina

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobeNet, the leading, fastest growing wholesale provider of telecom infrastructure in the Americas, and Facebook, announce today that they have begun construction of the new submarine cable system GlobeNet announced in May. GlobeNet and Facebook will co-own the system and it will be operated by GlobeNet.

Named 'Malbec' after the renowned Argentinian wine, the new 2,500 km submarine cable will link the Brazilian cities of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo to Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina and will have a branching unit to reach Porto Alegre, Brazil. By connecting Argentina to GlobeNet's network in Brazil, the new infrastructure will provide seamless connectivity between the Southern Cone of South America and the United States. When completed, it will be the first new submarine cable route to reach the Argentinian coast since 2001.

"We are excited and proud to work with Facebook," says Eduardo Falzoni, CEO of GlobeNet. "Argentina deserves state-of-the-art infrastructure to satisfy the pressing demands of the years ahead. This project is a testament to our capabilities, expertise and commitment to the region where we have been operating for 15 years."

Taking advantage of the latest developments in fiber optics, the 'Malbec' cable system will feature six fiber pairs, delivering double the current international capacity to Argentina and enabling access to social media content, streaming and cloud services at high speed.

Both companies have informed that the contract with the supplier has come into force and confirmed the ready-for-service date for the first half of 2020.

To find out more about GlobeNet, please visit www.globenet.com.

To find out more about Facebook, please visit investor.fb.com.

About GlobeNet



GlobeNet is a wholesale telecommunications provider – connecting the Americas with an integrated and competitive portfolio of network, IP, IaaS and security services. A recipient of Frost & Sullivan's 2018 Company of the Year Award, GlobeNet's services are supported by its low-latency, ultra-resilient 23,500-kilometer subsea cable and data center infrastructure. With a new 2,500-kilometer cable to Argentina already under deployment, GlobeNet's technical expertise and leading customer service help ensure its partners are always ready for the challenges ahead.

GlobeNet is a portfolio company of BTG Pactual's Infrastructure Fund II and was recognized as the Best Connectivity Provider at Datacloud Awards 2018, the Company of the Year 2017 & 2018 by Frost and Sullivan, and the Best Regional Wholesale Operator at the 2017 World Communication Awards.

Media Contact:



Raul Fraile



+1 561 314 0531



marketing@globenet.net

SOURCE GlobeNet

Related Links

http://www.globenet.com

