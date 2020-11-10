GlobeNet awarded for "Best Subsea Innovation" at the 2020 Global Carrier Awards

Malbec will extend GlobeNet's network to more than 26,000 km connecting Argentina with Brazil, the United States, the rest of the American continent and to the main internet exchange points (IXs) in Europe. It has been designed with the objective of providing the lowest latency with Argentina, using the latest technologies in optical and electronic transmission. It has redundant backhauls (Las Toninas - Buenos Aires, and Praia Grande - São Paulo) and has several points of presence (PoPs) in Buenos Aires and São Paulo. In Brazil, it provides a new subsea route between the cities of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, and offers a connection to Fortaleza, in the northeast of Brazil.

Some of the innovations recognized refer to the robustness and flexibility in all phases of the project, from design and installation to technical aspects such as the selection of the best undersea route, the shielding of the cable, and a greater burial depth that increases the protection of the cable, improving its availability and resiliency.

The main objective in Malbec's design was to provide the highest network resilience and availability, for which it uses different mechanisms to protect and restore traffic. The design contemplated network mesh redundancy to avoid single points of failure, both on the subsea and terrestrial side through new backhaul routes with geographically diverse paths between the Cable Stations (CLSs) and the GlobeNet points of presence (PoPs).

Malbec will be the first repeater cable system to be built to Argentina in 20 years and it will more than double the total capacity that is currently available to connect Argentina to Brazil and the United States.

About GlobeNet

GlobeNet is a telecommunications operator that provides international infrastructure through a submarine cable system that connects Argentina, Brazil, Bermuda, Colombia, the United States, and Venezuela. This 26,000-kilometer network is fully redundant and supports a comprehensive and integrated portfolio of Connectivity, IP, Colocation, and Security services. In 2019, GlobeNet won seven prestigious international awards, including the Best Project in the Americas Region at the Capacity Global Carrier Awards, for its new 2,600 km subsea cable system. Malbec, which connects Argentina with Brazil, and the rest of the world.

