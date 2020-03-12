GlobeNet Prepares for Launch of Its Malbec Subsea Cable in Argentina

SÃO PAULO and BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobeNet, the fastest growing wholesale telecommunications infrastructure provider in the Americas, is in the final stages of implementation of its new Malbec subsea cable system. The 2,500 km cable will link the Brazilian cities of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo with Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Malbec will be fully integrated into GlobeNet's regional network, offering seamless connectivity between the Southern Cone and the rest of the GlobeNet's network to Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela, Bermuda and the United States.

The Malbec system will reach the cities of Buenos Aires and Sao Paulo via GlobeNet's own cable landing stations in Las Toninas and Praia Grande, connecting the major data centers and interconnection facilities through terrestrial diverse paths and metro networks, providing a totally diverse route.

Using the most recent developments in fiber optic technology, including Spatial Division Multiplexing (SDM) and the latest generation in repeaters and transponders, Malbec will double the current capacity to Argentina, allowing much greater high-speed access to social media content, streaming and cloud services throughout the region.

Ready for service date is set for July, right on schedule.

GlobeNet provides international capacity via a subsea, dual ring-protected cable system that connects Argentina, Brazil, Bermuda, Colombia, the United States and Venezuela. Spanning more than 26,000 kilometers, this infrastructure is 100% redundant and serves as the backbone for the comprehensive portfolio of Connectivity, IP, Colocation and Security services GlobeNet offers. GlobeNet also has colocation spaces at its cable landing stations (CLS), internet exchange points (IXPs) in Rio de Janeiro and Fortaleza, and a data center in Barranquilla, Colombia.

