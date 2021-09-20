Globenet starts building its second Data Center in Barranquilla

MIAMI, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globenet, a leading wholesale telecommunications and edge data center services provider in Latin America, announces the buildout of a new edge data center in Barranquilla to expand its current infrastructure and address increased demand for colocation and connectivity services.

The announcement of this new data center in Colombia comes two weeks after GlobeNet announced the construction of another new Edge Data Center in Fortaleza, Brazil, expected to be ready by Q3 2022. With a projected total of five Edge Data Center locations in Latin America by the end of 2022, GlobeNet continues to strengthen its positioning in the Edge Data Center market while maintaining its principle of neutrality and focus on the wholesale business.

This new state-of-the-art Edge Data Center, integrated with Globenet's ecosystem of content providers, service providers and IXs, as well as Globenet's low latency submarine network and redundant terrestrial backhauls, will contribute to bring customers closer to the content with optimal performance.

"We decided to build our second Edge Data Center in Barranquilla because it is a strategic interconnection point in South America for local and international Carriers, ISPs, OTTs and CDNs. In fact, Globenet's own network provides direct, low-latency submarine routes to Brazil and the United States from Barranquilla, as well as a direct route to Bogota through our redundant terrestrial backhaul." said Eduardo Falzoni, CEO of Globenet.

"After a successful experience with our first Data Center in Barranquilla, this new Edge Data Center will enable growth at a larger scale for Colombia's digital economy, reinforcing our commitment to provide the most advanced connectivity and data center solutions for people and businesses in the region." added Fabio Laguado, CCO of Globenet.

This new data center is expected to be operational on Q3 2022 and will quadruple the number of racks and power currently available in Globenet's existing data center in Barranquilla, enabling customized and flexible solutions in a neutral environment for local and international Carriers, OTTs, ISPs and CDNs.

About Globenet

Globenet is a Telecommunications and Edge Datacenter services provider with customers in Argentina, Brazil, Bermuda, Colombia, the United States, and Venezuela. Globenet delivers its services through its own, fully redundant submarine cable systems that span across 26,000 kms. Globenet's portfolio of products includes Connectivity (IP transit, Ethernet, Wave), Edge Datacenter, Cloud, and Security services.



