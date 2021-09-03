Globenet starts building its second Data Center in Fortaleza

FORTALEZA, Brazil, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globenet, a leading wholesale telecommunications and edge data center services provider in Latin America, announces the buildout of a new edge data center in Fortaleza to expand its current infrastructure and address increased demand for colocation and connectivity services.

This new state-of-the-art edge data center, integrated with Globenet's ecosystem of content providers, service providers and IXs, as well as Globenet's low latency submarine network and redundant terrestrial backhauls, will contribute to bring customers closer to the content with optimal performance.

"As the third largest interconnection point in South America, after Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, Fortaleza is the gateway to 50 million people through Northeastern Brazil," said Eduardo Falzoni, CEO of Globenet.

"This new data center will contribute to Brazil's digital economy expansion and is yet another testament of our commitment to provide the most advanced connectivity and data center solutions for people and businesses in the region," added Fabio Laguado, CCO of Globenet.

This new data center is expected to be operational on Q3 2022 and will triple the number of racks and power currently available in Globenet's existing data center in Fortaleza, enabling customized and flexible solutions in a neutral environment for local and international Carriers, OTTs, ISPs and CDNs.

About Globenet

Globenet is a Telecommunications and Edge Datacenter services provider with customers in Argentina, Brazil, Bermuda, Colombia, the United States, and Venezuela. Globenet delivers its services through its own, fully redundant submarine cable systems that span across 26,000 kms. Globenet's portfolio of products includes Connectivity (IP transit, Ethernet, Wave), Edge Datacenter, Cloud, and Security services.

Media Contact:

Fernando Saldarriaga

[email protected]

SOURCE Globenet