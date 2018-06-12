GlobeNet Unveils New Cloud Connect Service

According to Gartner, the global public cloud service market is set to reach a total value of $186.4 billion in 2018 – a 21.4 percent growth from $153.5 billion in 2017. However, concerns over security often pose a lingering barrier to widespread adoption of cloud services within organizations.

"At GlobeNet, we are committed to speeding business and ensuring the security of our customers' critical infrastructure and network connections," says Eduardo Falzoni, CEO of GlobeNet. "Our Cloud Connect Service is an optimal solution for enterprises looking to transmit their cloud-sensitive data through a dedicated private link connection. By bypassing the public internet and utilizing our award-winning, reliable international network, we provide our clients with the control they need to expand successfully into new markets."

Key features of GlobeNet's Cloud Connect Service include:

Higher security : With a private and secure connection to cloud service providers, customers reduce the risk of network hijacking, DDoS attacks and other major connectivity concerns.

: With a private and secure connection to cloud service providers, customers reduce the risk of network hijacking, DDoS attacks and other major connectivity concerns. Consistent experience : Zero oversubscription guarantees the delivery of high-speed service, ensuring uptime for mission-critical and SaaS applications.

: Zero oversubscription guarantees the delivery of high-speed service, ensuring uptime for mission-critical and SaaS applications. Efficiency and scalability : Access cloud providers based on your needs, choosing from 50 Mbps to 10 Gbps; rapidly upgrade as traffic demand progresses.

: Access cloud providers based on your needs, choosing from 50 Mbps to 10 Gbps; rapidly upgrade as traffic demand progresses. Network Monitoring 24x7x365: With a NOC in the US and local attention numbers, GlobeNet proactively manages your network and can provide multilingual support in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Available cloud services include: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, LinkedIn, Zendesk, Salesforce, Oracle, Zoom Video Communications and Cisco WEBEX, among others.

To learn more about GlobeNet, visit the company's website at www.globenet.com.

About GlobeNet

GlobeNet is a wholesale telecommunications provider that connects the Americas with an integrated and comprehensive portfolio of network, IP, IaaS and security services. All our low latency data and IT solutions are supported by our award-winning, ultra-resilient 23,500-kilometer subsea system and data center infrastructure. Our team's extensive qualifications and operational know-how create a white-glove customer service ecosystem that has the flexibility to adapt quickly to our clients' changing mission-critical requirements. GlobeNet helps ensure your business is always ready for the challenges ahead.

GlobeNet is a portfolio company of BTG Pactual's Infrastructure Fund II and was recognized as the Best Regional Wholesale Operator at the 2017 World Communication Awards.

