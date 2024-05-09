Globe's Hapag Movement reaches global audience with new international partner Project PEARLS

MANILA, Philippines, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe, a leading telecommunications company in the Philippines, broadens the reach of the Hapag Movement, its advocacy to alleviate involuntary hunger, as it teams up with US-based non-profit Project PEARLS, opening up the program to a global audience.

Individuals and corporations from around the United States may now donate to the Hapag Movement through Project PEARLS via https://givebutter.com/unitevshunger . Project PEARLS may issue companies and individuals required certificates for all donations received from around the US.

This partnership expands the Hapag Movement's reach to the US, a critical donation funding source that is home to more than 4 million Filipino-Americans. Globe is calling on US-based individuals and businesses to support the cause of Hapag, the Tagalog word for "table" where everyone gathers to share meals.

"Our partnership with Project PEARLS is a significant step forward that will allow us to engage a wider community of donors in our fight against hunger," said Yoly Crisanto, Globe's Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer. "With Project PEARLS' expansive network, we can accelerate positive change and help more Filipino families in need."

The Hapag Movement leverages technology and partnerships to drive collective action for sustainable development while empowering partner organizations. Since its launch in 2022, it has provided over 95,000 Filipinos with food packs and produced 2,662 livelihood training graduates, with 2,361 of them going on to start their small businesses.

"Joining forces with Globe is a dream come true for Project PEARLS," said Melissa Villa, Project PEARLS Founder and Executive Director. "It signifies a monumental shift towards leveraging Globe's technology to extend our reach and effectiveness."

Founded in 2010, Project PEARLS is dedicated to ending poverty in the Philippines through education, empowerment, nutrition, nourishment, and healthcare initiatives. It supports communities in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Zamboanga Sibugay, and Zambales through programs such as scholarships for over 700 students, daily meals, a health clinic, literacy clubs, and women's livelihood training.

The Philippines continues to grapple with widespread hunger. According to the latest Social Weather Stations survey, 12.6% of Filipino families reported experiencing involuntary hunger in December 2023, rising from 9.8 percent in September of the same year.

The Hapag Movement keeps gaining momentum in achieving key impact milestones. With Project PEARLS opening new avenues for international engagement, the movement progresses significantly toward its goal of uplifting underserved Filipino communities.

To learn more about the Hapag Movement, please visit https://www.globe.com.ph/about-us/sustainability/globe-of-good#gref .

ABOUT GLOBE

Globe is a leading full-service telecommunications company in the Philippines and publicly listed in the PSE with the stock symbol GLO. The company serves the telecommunications and technology needs of consumers and businesses across an entire suite of products and services including mobile, fixed, broadband, data connectivity, internet and managed services. It has major interests in financial technology, digital marketing solutions, venture capital funding for startups, and virtual healthcare. In 2019, Globe became a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, committing to implement universal sustainability principles. Its principals are Ayala Corporation and Singtel, acknowledged industry leaders in the country and in the region.

