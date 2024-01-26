Globespan Travel Management Selects Vindow's Platform for all their Transient and Group Hotel Business Sourcing Needs

MIAMI, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vindow, a transparent marketplace for buyers and sellers of contracted hotel accommodations, is proud to announce that Globespan Travel Management, a top-tier corporate travel management firm, has selected their platform to manage all their transient and group hotel sourcing. Designed for both group and transient programs, Vindow harnesses the power of advanced data analytics to empower decision-makers with insights that are crucial for making informed and strategic buying decisions.

Vindow's cutting-edge platform will revolutionize the way that Globespan manages their hotel sourcing and travel program management. The platform's user-friendly interface and machine learning features enable travel managers to extract valuable insights into traveler sentiments and anticipated trends, making it easier for travel managers to pick the best destinations and/or properties, and making it significantly simpler to negotiate and manage large-scale corporate transient programs.

"Ultimately, we chose to work with Vindow for two key reasons: the advanced functionality of the platform, which I know will make our travel managers' jobs much easier, and the company's willingness to develop customizable functionality to enable their clients to manage their sourcing more effectively, according to their specific needs and goals," said Daniel Moretta, President from Globespan. "As our client list continues to evolve into new verticals, we know that, if necessary, Vindow's development team will be willing to support our growth by making updates to the platform which will enable us to be more effective in our sourcing, giving our clients better results, and improve our overall business success."

"We are very excited to help Globespan and their team take their sourcing to the next level," said Victor Pynn, CEO of Vindow. "We built Vindow with a strong dedication to customer support and, because three-quarters of our staff are on the development team, it gives us the ability to incorporate buyer feedback into our innovation pipeline and quickly deliver solutions that solve our partners' real-world problems. In short, this partnership will be a win/win for us and for Globespan."

The partnership with Vindow not only equips Globespan's travel managers with enhanced options for hotel procurement and travel program management today, but also positions them as contributors to future innovations in the industry.

About Globespan Travel Management

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada with wholly owned offices in Vancouver, Los Angeles, Sydney Australia, and Manila Philippines, Globespan Travel Management, a proud member of the Travel Leaders International Network, operates globally but plays locally, offering the best in-country solutions for corporate travel management, fulfillment, consulting services, analytics, and meeting and event planning and management. We strive to set an industry standard by providing dedicated, personalized, and transparent account management, yielding cost savings and offering strategic consultative functions for a wide vertical of clients. Find out more at www.globespan.com.

About Vindow

Vindow , headquartered in Miami, FL, offers the group travel industry with the only cloud-based SaaS platform that combines a centralized, full lifecycle management of the procurement process, from RFP generation through contract management, further empowered with intelligent market analytics. Vindow's platform harnesses the power of Artificial Intelligence which significantly improves the entire sourcing lifecycle by bringing unprecedented levels of transparency, efficiency and insight to all transactional parties. Find out more at vindow.com .

