GlobeSt launches a distinctive new experience for the Women of Influence community

The GlobeSt Women of Influence HIVE, a groundbreaking digital experience in Commercial Real Estate, brings the energy and passion of the annual event to a digital forum, giving members an opportunity to connect year-round.

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ALM | GlobeSt., the preeminent information source in the Commercial Real Estate industry, announced today at its Women of Influence Conference the launch of a new exclusive community, The GlobeSt Women of Influence HIVE. The HIVE demonstrates ALM's continued commitment to nurturing the audiences it serves. This online community provides Women of Influence members the chance to network, share business opportunities, celebrate each other's wins, and continue to elevate women leaders, all on a premium digital platform.

"With The HIVE, we have created a place where the conversations and connections formed at our annual event can continue throughout the year. This is something we heard again and again from attendees: They didn't want to wait 12 months to continue the important work that started in a live in-person setting," says Scott Thompson, Senior Vice President of Events & Market Strategy for ALM's Business & Finance Division. "The HIVE is the first platform of its kind in the commercial real estate industry, and we are beyond excited to open it up to this community of leaders and changemakers."

The HIVE leverages intelligence and insight from the GlobeSt.com newsroom to fuel conversations and networking within an elegant digital experience. Members of the community can view exclusive content and participate in unique topical groups that allow them to share ideas, get advice, and solve business challenges with their peers.

In addition to platform-exclusive content, members will have access to GlobeSt's team of editors and advisory board members, themselves thought leaders in the industry.

"The content vision for The HIVE is unlike anything we've built before. We're taking the topics that drive the most engagement in a live event setting -- topics like investing, mentorship vs. sponsorship, and work/life balance -- and publishing on an exclusive platform across a variety of formats designed to foster relationship-building and meaningful dialogue," says Nichole Morford, Senior Vice President of Content for ALM's Business & Finance Division. "The HIVE was inspired by the spirit and generosity that defines the GlobeSt Women of Influence community and we are thrilled to nurture and learn from that year-round."

At launch, invitations will be extended to attendees of GlobeSt's Women of Influence conference and nominees who submitted as part of the brand's Women of Influence Awards program, with invitations to select members of the larger GlobeSt community to follow.

About GlobeSt

GlobeSt. is the preeminent online destination for original and timely commercial real estate content. It delivers trusted, relevant real-estate news and insights, effectively providing our audience a 360-degree view of the industry. Along with GlobeSt.com , GlobeSt. Events is the premier commercial real estate industry conference series showcasing the most relevant CRE topics delivered and discussed by the top minds in commercial real estate. The GlobeSt. brand provides unparalleled opportunities for networking and learning; and reaches professionals across all markets, sectors, and business disciplines.

About ALM

ALM is the most trusted media, information and intelligence company supporting both the practice of and business of professionals in the legal, insurance, commercial real estate and financial services industries. ALM delivers leading data, intelligence, insights, events and audiences essential for growing businesses globally to over 7 million professionals. Please visit alm.com for more information, and visit ALM Events to learn about our upcoming events. Please follow us on X at @ALMGlobal_.

SOURCE ALM | GlobeSt.