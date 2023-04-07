GlobeSt. Recognizes Anne Hollander of Lobby CRE Among CRE's 2023 'Best Bosses'

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum recognized Anne Hollander, CEO of Lobby CRE, part of the Thirty Capital ecosystem, as one of CRE's 2023 'Best Bosses' in the Mar./Apr. 2023 issue and on GlobeSt.com. Lobby CRE is an asset management software platform that manages and optimizes cash flow for faster, more predictable returns to sponsors and investors.

Anne Hollander, CEO of Lobby CRE, a Thirty Capital Company

GlobeSt. identified and recognized respected and ambitious leaders displaying financial prowess and exceptional people skills — those who lead by example as transformational and innovative executives that have navigated their companies through increasingly volatile capital markets.

"Lobby CRE is the success it is today due to the extraordinary team behind it. I'm honored to support and lead such a talented group of people. While technology underpins the efficiencies of our real estate business, what truly differentiates our success is the strength, unity, and creativity of our team in solving every challenge we encounter as a real estate firm," said Hollander.

The 'Best Bosses' were determined by evaluating data collected from their employees' viewpoints. The awardees were also selected based on their resiliency and ability to position their companies for future growth. Driving their companies forward, these executives closely monitor industry and workforce trends, display attentiveness to the well-being and success of staff, and offer transparent communication to employees and colleagues.

Hollander leads strategic planning, partnership development, and product development in concert with her team. She formerly held executive leadership roles at Trimble and RealPage and is an expert in strategic planning, partnership development, go-to-market execution, and venture investment across portfolios focused on real estate, technology, and financial services.

Hollander's background enables her to recognize and develop exceptional talent. She is dedicated to helping team members thrive in their careers, advocates ESG and DEI, and actively mentors in the space. She leads with a philosophy rooted in supporting and developing every team member's unique talents and creativity.

"Anne is a pleasure to collaborate with and take leadership from. She's a patient and clear communicator and effectively conveys her vision in an inspiring way, and welcomes input. She recognizes the potential in people and supports them in developing their unique strengths, which better equips us to serve our diverse client base. At the end of the day, she makes our jobs easier and motivates everybody to deliver the best work," said Shelley Cernel, VP of Marketing at Thirty Capital.

About Lobby CRE

Lobby CRE transforms commercial real estate asset management with automated operational and financial data intake, intelligent performance analysis and reporting, industry benchmarking, and configurable dashboards — all within one platform. Lobby CRE creates opportunity to 'see around the corner,' quickly capturing critical insights that drive performance across operations management, debt management, and entity management.

Media Contact:

Kirky Galt, LEED AP

[email protected]

(888) 337-0150

SOURCE Lobby CRE