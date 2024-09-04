GlobeSt. Recognizes Net-Trade.com as a 2024 Influencer in Net Lease

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobeSt. has named Net-Trade.com as one of its 2024 Influencers in Net Lease, recognizing the company's significant contributions to the net lease sector. Net-Trade.com, the first multiple listing service (MLS) exclusively for net lease assets, has quickly emerged as a leader in the industry by offering advanced tools and comprehensive data tailored to the unique needs of net lease professionals.

Since its founding in 2019, Net-Trade.com has continued to innovate within the commercial real estate industry, providing users with a more accurate and efficient platform to buy, sell, and evaluate net lease properties. By focusing on data quality, transparency, and customized discovery tools, Net-Trade.com has become a go-to resource for stakeholders across the sector, including owners, investors, and brokers.

"We're honored to be recognized by GlobeSt. as an influencer in the net lease space," said B. Quentin Foster, Founder and CEO of Net-Trade.com. "Our goal has always been to create a platform that improves the 'discovery process' of how people find, evaluate and select the best fit options. The platform also elevates the listed property presentation as we append, enhance and present all listings similarly, with more complete investment details, unparalleled clarity, and thoroughness."

With over 3,000 active listings and more than 200 top brokers utilizing the platform, Net-Trade.com has solidified its position as a transformative force in net lease real estate. The platform's best-in-class information integrity, including detailed tenant profiles, lease and location highlights, and comprehensive property detail, has drastically reduced the time stakeholders spend on due diligence.

"Net-Trade.com was designed to fill a critical gap in the net lease industry," said Heather Kertman, Chief Operating Officer at Net-Trade.com. "We provide a white-glove onboarding service for our brokers, ensuring their listings are presented in the most accurate, complete and favorable manner. And we update the entire platform every 30 days to help ensure listing status accuracy. We also include on our site NNN market reports, the hottest news, popular brands, and triple net investment insights."

As the net lease market continues to evolve, Net-Trade.com remains committed to delivering innovative solutions that meet the needs of today's net lease real estate investors and professionals. The platform's use of advanced technology, data analytics, and net lease insights has positioned it as an indispensable tool for investors and brokers.

