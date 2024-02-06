GlobeSt. Recognizes Rob Finlay of Thirty Capital as a 2024 Influencer in CRE Technology

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum, a leading source for commercial real estate news and insights, has named Rob Finlay, Founder and CEO of Thirty Capital, as a 2024 Influencer in CRE Technology. The Influencers in CRE Tech recognition feature commercial real estate professionals who assist companies in managing processes through technological expertise and the innovations and best practices they have introduced.

Founder and CEO of Thirty Capital | Author, "Beyond the Building"
"It is truly an honor to be nominated as a 2024 Influencer in CRE Technology by GlobeSt. At Thirty Capital, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation in commercial real estate. This acknowledgment reaffirms our dedication to driving positive change and leveraging data and technology to transform the industry," said Finlay.

With over 30 years of experience, Finlay's influence extends across various dimensions of commercial real estate. Notably, he is the visionary behind multiple successful CRE tech and finance startups, including Commercial Defeasance, Investor Management Services (IMS), and Tax Credit Asset Management (TCAM).

In recent years, Finlay's pivotal accomplishments include the launch of Lobby CRE, a cutting-edge asset and data management platform, and the release of benchmark data sets in collaboration with The National Apartment Association (NAA), Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA), and the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM®). This nationwide, real-time property benchmark initiative represents a digital transformation of a historically manual process, uniting leading industry organizations to create the largest and most detailed benchmark dataset.  These initiatives empower CRE operators with the technological edge needed for optimal decision-making.

Finlay also published a Wall Street Journal Bestseller, Beyond the Building, a comprehensive guide to innovation in CRE. This publication reflects his commitment to driving success through data-driven decisions, effective leadership, and strategic planning.

"Technology is not just an enabler but a critical driver of innovation, efficiency, and competitive advantage. We are witnessing a transformative era where data-driven insights, automation, and connectivity are key to staying relevant and leading in an ever-evolving market landscape," added Finlay.

In addition to his technological endeavors, Finlay's impact is further amplified through educational initiatives like The Academy of CRE Finance & Innovation, aiming to equip professionals with the skills needed to thrive in today's tech-driven market. The Academy allows students to learn about debt and equity, underwriting, loan documents, waterfalls, and more, uncapping their growth potential.

In navigating the challenges of recent events, Finlay stands out for his proactive approach to market uncertainty. Through innovative tools and strategies, he empowers CRE owners and operators to anticipate and prepare for rapidly shifting economic and industry conditions.

About Thirty Capital

Thirty Capital is a vertically-integrated CRE investment and advisory firm dedicated to protecting cashflow, generating equity returns, and creating alpha from commercial real estate.

