GlobeSt. Recognizes Thirty Capital Among CRE's 2023 'Best Places to Work'

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum recognized Thirty Capital, an ecosystem of commercial real estate investment, advisory, and technology services, among CRE's 'Best Places to Work 2023' in the Mar./Apr. 2023 issue and on GlobeSt.com. GlobeSt. identified CRE's most respected and rewarding workplaces by evaluating feedback and data collected from the viewpoints of their employees.

The Thirty Capital team.

"What makes Thirty Capital one of the best places to work in CRE is the collaborative and inclusive spirit of our team. It's been our organizational vision from the start to build an environment that helps each member become fully realized and achieve their best, personally and professionally," said Rob Finlay, CEO and Founder of Thirty Capital.

CRE organizations such as Thirty Capital focus on the well-being and success of employees while positively impacting the industry through their performance. These companies support employee satisfaction and growth by re-imagining workspaces, evolving practices and policies, and providing transparent communication and thoughtful employee engagement programming, as well as diversity and community initiatives.

Thirty Capital recognizes these practices are vital to employee and enterprise success. Earning employees' respect and enabling them to flourish helps the firm achieve outstanding results for the industry.

Inclusive Culture Fostering Teamwork, Communication, and Solidarity

Five core values guide everything Thirty Capital does: Transparency, Innovation, Grit, Social Responsibility, and Integrity. These values are embodied by:

Regular team meetings and anonymous surveys that help management understand employee perspectives and insights, leading to collaborative advancement.

An environment where staff can bring their authentic self to every meeting and share feedback openly with colleagues, regardless of title or tenure.

Implementation of OKRs (objectives and key results) across the portfolio to provide clarity and transparency in performance management and measuring team success.

In-office staff participate in local company volunteering events quarterly. Remote employees select a non-profit that resonates with them and volunteer one day per quarter on company time.

Recognition of the need to be serverless before the pandemic and implementing a seamless and proactive transition, enabling the firm to retain all employees and continue operating and serving clients.

Development of a three-pronged approach to incorporate diversity, equity, and inclusion into systems, structures, hiring practices, and all facets of operations.

Thirty Capital was also recently recognized with two regional workplace awards: 2022 Charlotte Observer Top Workplaces Award and 2022 Charlotte's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For by the National Association of Business Resources (NABR).

"We have an experienced, bright, and driven team and a family-like atmosphere. We embrace every employee and actively participate in their development to ensure our culture and values lead their experience. There's mutual respect, and we challenge each other, creating a sense of ownership and pride in everything we do," said Amanda Kuehl, VP of Business Operations.

About Thirty Capital

Thirty Capital is a mid-market CRE investment and advisory firm focused at the intersection of real estate, capital markets, and technology. Pioneering the industry for more than twenty years, the team of seasoned commercial real estate professionals optimizes operational and financial performance of real estate assets and investments.

