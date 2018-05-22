Globig Unveils GDPR Compliance + International HR Business Productivity Management Platform

Doing business in foreign markets effectively and compliantly necessitates a fundamental change from how a company has done business domestically and this shift requires unique new tools to succeed. Globig + was specifically designed for international business, HR, and legal teams and provides them with day-to-day compliance management and productivity tools in one high-security software platform. Globig + makes it easy to create a network of portals for employees, team members, customers, and service providers to support international teams ranging from small startups to large global enterprises.

"We've found that companies of all sizes are cobbling together spreadsheets, file storage systems, and emails to manage their GDPR compliance, international employees and HR processes, global service provider supply chains, and international customer activities - even though this approach is crushing their productivity. They have no insight or control over their international data flows and are not compliant with high-risk data privacy regulations like GDPR," says Anke Corbin, Globig's co-founder and CEO.

Globig + provides a comprehensive approach to managing international team productivity and GDPR compliance requirements.

Ongoing GDPR Compliance Management

While all of the processes in Globig + are designed to manage GDPR compliance, some of the specific GDPR compliance features include consent and version tracking for Privacy Policy click-through agreements, data access governance and documentation, Subject Access Request (SAR) management and reporting, Data Protection Impact Assessment (DPIA) reporting, and the ability to easily port and erase data as legally permitted.

Managing International Employees – Candidates, And HR Services

Most HR systems don't work across borders and often HR teams are left to manage their international employees and candidates, global HR services, and data privacy compliance processes manually in spreadsheets with pieced-together storage providers.

Globig + provides a comprehensive suite of tools and software to make international employee and candidate management easy and compliant – starting with welcoming onboarding, a robust access management controlled CRM, privacy policy consent and contract tracking, alerts for visa expirations as well as upcoming holidays for each country, vetted HR services to procure with one-click, analytics and much more.

International Business Team Productivity

Managing and organizing international business teams is simplified and productivity is enhanced by using the Globig + platform for vendor procurement, contract management, project and task management, secure and tracked file sharing, file storage, file transfers globally, and overall reporting on business unit productivity.

If you have international offices with employees, and business teams focused on foreign markets, Globig + is a must for saving valuable time and money, and for managing risk. Contact us to explore how Globig + can help your team stay focused on growing your business instead of managing existing manual compliance processes.

About Globig

Globig is an international productivity and compliance platform for international HR and business teams to securely and effectively manage ongoing GDPR and data privacy compliance processes, international employees, global service providers and supply chains, and foreign customers.

Media Contact:

Anke Corbin

Globig Co-founder CEO

anke@globig.co

Photos: https://www.prlog.org/12709622

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globig-unveils-gdpr-compliance--international-hr-business-productivity-management-platform-300652401.html

SOURCE Globig.co

Related Links

https://www.globig.co

