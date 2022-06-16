GLOBL Real Estate + Development Appointed to Represent Six Senses Residences Belize

Luxury real estate leader to introduce exclusive new investment opportunity in Belize to its global client base

MIAMI, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GLOBL Real Estate + Development (Globl RED) has been appointed by the development team behind Six Senses Belize to exclusively handle marketing and sales for the resort-branded residences, which are slated to open by mid-2025. Founded by Los Angeles luxury leader Kofi Nartey, an influential sports and entertainment real estate broker since 2006, the Globl RED team brings more than 100 years of combined experience and over $6 billion in real estate transactions to date. The company's mission is to provide its discerning clientele with unique opportunities to build out their portfolios while bringing a refined yet holistic approach to the experience from start to finish.

Kofi Nartey of GLOBL Real Estate + Development (Globl RED) Nadia Soeker of GLOBL Real Estate + Development (Globl RED)

"With health now recognized as the greatest luxury we have, it is an amazing opportunity for us to partner with such a dynamic development team and to introduce Six Senses Residences Belize to our clients," said GLOBL RED Founder Kofi Nartey. "The developers have carefully vetted and selected the right partners to create an uncompromising lifestyle that blends luxury, sustainability and wellbeing. Six Senses is not only regarded as one of the world's finest hotel brands but also a leader in the wellness and luxury lifestyle category."

"As a global brand ourselves, this project aligns perfectly with the values and reach of our firm. We look forward to curating an elevated experience for our clients who see luxury through the lens of wellness and sustainability at the highest level possible," stated GLOBL RED Realtor Nadia Soeker. "Best of all, Belize is highly accessible from throughout North America, allowing our clients to feel worlds away while still being close to home."

Sustainably designed with seamless indoor and outdoor living, the carefully curated collection of 33 private residences will range from comfortable two-bedroom homes to expansive, seven-bedroom villas. The resort and residences are the result of an international design collaboration between architects Studio Caban, interior design house Maed Collective, landscape designer Maat Handasa, and sustainability experts XCO2.

Surrounded by 4,448 acres of protected wetlands and mangrove forests, a selection of the residences will be placed on expansive decks on the resort's private island, surrounded by crystal-clear, azure waters. With longevity and low environmental impact in mind, renewable wood will be used in the facades, while much of the buildings will be prefabricated to keep on-site construction to a minimum. Buildings will be orientated to maximize passive solar strategies for energy efficiency and to capture cooling sea breezes.

On nearby Secret Beach, 24 additional residences will range from oceanfront villas with direct beach access to ocean view villas with panoramic vistas from raised living rooms. Residents can also opt to lock off and rent out a private villa that is separated from their master suite. All owners will have complimentary access to the resort's main activities hub located at Secret Beach, including a pristine stretch of private beachfront, comprehensive watersports, a dive center, an organic garden and labyrinth, a cooking school, a food market, a teens' club, an outdoor pool, an ice cream parlor, an overwater restaurant and Cinema Paradiso.

In addition to access to all resort facilities, homeowners will enjoy tailored benefits, including an optional turnkey furniture package designed specifically for the residences, complete 24-hour servicing, the choice of entering a Six Senses-managed rental program and VIP status at all Six Senses hotels and resorts worldwide.

For more information on available real estate opportunities, please visit www.secretbeachbelize.com or for inquires, contact [email protected].

Contact:

Claire Kunzman

407-227-8867

[email protected]

