Globle Is A New Platform For Creating, Funding and Launching New Projects

"Due to the impending technological unemployment caused by the rise of automation and AI, we see a democratized innovation model like Globle's, where creativity and entrepreneurship can be fully fostered and harnessed, as the only solution to this massive societal problem," said Simon Tian, co-founder of Globle. "Additionally, all the wealth generated from this ecosystem will be fairly distributed to contributors and to everyone else through a universal basic income (UBI), providing a potential safety net against inevitable technological unemployment."

The platform fully democratizes the creation, development, and funding of new projects by taking ideas and concepts through six stages towards realization:

Concept: The idea is posted as a new project on Globle.

Validation: The idea is validated through upvotes, downvotes and cryptocurrency stakes from the community.

Election: A project lead is democratically elected by the community to manage the implementation of the idea.

implementation of the idea.

Planning: The project lead defines a plan and roadmap to realize the idea, and creates job openings for other members to join the project team.

Funding: A crowdfunding campaign is launched to finance the development of the project. Investors receive project tokens, which grant governance rights, access to project updates, and a share of profits from the project.

Development: The idea is implemented by the project lead and team.

When profits are generated, a majority is distributed to the inventors, team, and investors. The rest is distributed equally to every single Globle member, in the form of a UBI. Globle will represent a shared economy, owned equally by all its members. Anyone can create a account and become a Globle member, entirely free of charge.

A system of smart contracts on the blockchain will govern all the democratic processes on Globle's decentralized platform, ensuring complete transparency and incorruptibility. Its token ecosystem will consist of three types of tokens, powering the Globle platform:

Globle Coin (GBC): a native and self-stabilized cryptocurrency used as a stable store of value for all transactions occurring on the platform.

Project tokens: security tokens for every project, granting investors governance rights and profit shares.

Globle Token (GBT): Globle's own project token, used to generate proceeds to finance Globle's development and ongoing maintenance.

"We envision a future where all great ideas flourish, fueled by the will of the people, and where anyone can become an entrepreneur and participate in shaping the future of the world," said Tian.

About Globle

Globle's co-founders include Simon Tian, a Canadian Thiel Fellow, and Ken Yang, a tech entrepreneur and blockchain expert who has built multiple startups with Steve Mann, the father of wearable computing, AR/VR, and HDR. Simon built and shipped the world's first standalone smartwatch, the Neptune Pine, at the age of 18 after dropping out of high school, and has raised a total of more than $8M from private and public investors.

Globle's world-class team is more than 30 strong and growing, and is mentored by a roster of world-renowned individuals and organizations, including Joshua Gans, Liam Horne, Eric Weinstein, John Conley, the Thiel Foundation, and the Ethereum Foundation. The Thiel Fellowship, of which Simon is a part of, has spawned a few notable alumni in the blockchain space, such as the founders of Ethereum, Augur, and L4.

For more information, please visit: www.globle.com

