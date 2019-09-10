GLOBO, Brazil's Undisputed Leading Communications Company, Relies on GLOOKAST Ingest & Transcoding Platform for Next-Generation News Production Center

DAVIE, Fla. and PORTO, Portugal, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GLOOKAST, innovator in MXF workflow solutions for broadcast news, sports and drama production is pleased to announce a multi-year contract with GLOBO, Brazil's undisputed leading communications company. The agreement encompasses a state-of-the-art ingest and transcoding platform for both feed and file ingest, powered by GLOOKAST Gloobox Capturer and GLOOKAST media|producer, as well as a distributed media services management system that will enable a multitude of workflows and multi-site integration for GLOBO, ultimately providing their Network News Production teams with significant operational efficiencies.

GLOBO is Brazil's undisputed leading communications company and one of the largest media conglomerates in the world. Globo produces close to 3,000 annual hours of drama and entertainment programs, as well as over 8,000 hours of news content. Very high standards of production and quality have resulted in several nominations and awards from the International Emmy Awards. GLOOKAST media|producer is a remote, cloud-ready, web-based, clusterable, distributed file conversion, transcoding & ingest platform. Its unique features and metadata enrichment capabilities are the main reason of the success of the product, with more than 140 systems shipped since its introduction in September 2018.

The second phase of the solution is part of an innovative project designed by GLOBO's Technology Division to modernize the company's multi-site Network News Production. GLOOKAST's channel partner in Brazil, CIS Group, helped not just in the design stage of the project but took part in the installation, commissioning and training, working closely alongside with GLOBO's teams. The technology and operational workflows designed by GLOBO are second to none in the global media industry with local and remote ingest of more than 100 concurrent files and up to 40 simultaneous feeds that can be monitored and controlled by more than 300 journalists and editors simultaneously.

"We have a mission of building a modern, easy-to-use and flexible multi-site news production system capable of publishing across many platforms. We also have the vision of allowing production teams, located anywhere, to send content through a simple and user-friendly graphical interface. We have to develop new and simple workflows with a focus on collaboration and a story-centric approach across all aspects of the production cycle." said Mauricio Felix Vasconcellos, GLOBO's Director of Projects Technology.

GLOBO has been a GLOOKAST user for 7 years for news production in regional O&O stations, and at Globo Studios, the largest drama and entertainment production complex in Latin America, where 3,000 hours/year of high-end drama and entertainment content are produced.

"I am extremely proud to continue our collaboration with GLOBO, a reference media conglomerate that understands the need to take control of changes broadcasters are facing in order to capture opportunities that allow them to optimize their methods of working while furthering captivating and growing their audience. Being selected as one of the GLOBO partners to help them deliver the best possible content and engage audiences as efficiently as possible is an honor for our entire team" said Guilherme Silva, Co-Founder and CEO, GLOOKAST. "We're excited to be part of this news production landmark and we're looking forward to furthering our longstanding relationship through this renewed commitment"

About GLOOKAST

Since 2009, GLOOKAST has been a leader in the optimization of MXF-based broadcast, production, business continuity and content distribution workflows. GLOOKAST simplifies digital media workflows by providing solutions for some of the most critical aspects of the production process: file transcoding, HD/UHD, IP and file ingest, efficient control systems for studio and live production and a wide range of media services which provide workflow optimization and operational efficiencies.

GLOOKAST products are widely used by broadcasters, content producers, post houses and educational facilities in the USA, Latin America, Europe. Middle East and Asia.

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale-USA, GLOOKAST has offices in New York-USA, Porto– Portugal, Copenhagen-Denmark and Rio de Janeiro-Brazil.

For more information: www.glookast.com

About GLOBO

To be one of world's leading communications company is just possible with a lot of creativity, professionalism and investment on quality and innovation. Globo produces close to 3,000 annual hours of drama and entertainment programs, as well as over 8,000 hours of news content. Programs, series and interviews with a high standard of quality that every year, receive nominations in the International Emmy Awards. Presently, the network covers 98.6% of Brazil's territory, reaching 99.5% of the population with the greatest network of affiliated broadcasting stations spread over 23 states. More than 90% of the network's programming is produced in-house, which makes Globo the country's largest job provider for artists, authors, journalists and producers. Globo currently has approximately 15,000 employees.

For more information: www.redeglobo.com.br.

