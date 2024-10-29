Globo Comunicação e Participações S.A. Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offers

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globo Comunicação e Participações S.A. (the "Company" or "Globo") hereby announces the successful completion of its cash tender offers (the "Tender Offers") to purchase up to $200.0 million in aggregate principal amount (the "Maximum Tender Amount") of (i) its outstanding 4.875% Senior Notes due 2030 (the "2030 Notes") from each registered holder thereof, subject to a tender sub-cap of US$150.0 million aggregate principal amount of 2030 Notes, and (ii) its outstanding 5.500% Sustainability-Linked Senior Notes due 2032 (the "2032 Notes" and, together with the 2030 Notes, the "Notes"). The Tender Offers expired at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on October 29, 2024.

Because the aggregate principal amount of the Notes validly tendered prior to the early tender deadline of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 11, 2024 ("Early Tender Date") exceeded the Maximum Tender Amount, no purchases of any tendered Notes pursuant to the Tender Offers were made after the Early Tender Date.

Itau BBA USA Securities, Inc. acted as the sole Dealer Manager for the Tender Offers and D.F. King & Co., Inc. served as the Information and Tender Agent for the Tender Offers.

This press release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any Notes in the Tender Offers. The Tender Offers were made only by, and pursuant to the terms of, the Offer to Purchase. The Tender Offers were not made in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction, and did not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell Notes in any jurisdiction or in any circumstances in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful. In those jurisdictions where the securities, blue sky or other laws require the Tender Offers to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the Tender Offers were deemed to be made on behalf of Globo by the Dealer Manager or one or more registered brokers or dealers licensed under the laws of such jurisdiction

THE OFFER TO PURCHASE HAS NOT BEEN FILED WITH OR REVIEWED BY THE FEDERAL OR ANY STATE SECURITIES COMMISSION OR REGULATORY AUTHORITY OF ANY COUNTRY, NOR HAS ANY SUCH COMMISSION OR AUTHORITY PASSED UPON THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THE OFFER TO PURCHASE. ANY REPRESENTATION TO THE CONTRARY IS UNLAWFUL AND MAY BE A CRIMINAL OFFENSE.

This communication may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding expectations as to the completion of the transactions contemplated by the Tender Offers. The forward-looking statements contained herein involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements. More information about Globo and other risks related to Globo are set forth in the Offer to Purchase. Globo does not undertake an obligation to update forward-looking statements.

About Globo

Globo is the largest media group in Brazil and controls the leading broadcast television network and the leading pay-TV programmer in Brazil, with one of the most frequently accessed digital content portfolios in the country, as well as a streaming platform mainly focused on Brazilian users present in Brazil, Canada, the United States, Australia, Japan and Europe. Globo is indirectly owned by, and is under the leadership of, the Marinho family, whose interests in Brazilian broadcast television date back to 1965 when TV Globo began broadcasting from Rio de Janeiro under the leadership of Mr. Roberto Marinho.

