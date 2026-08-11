GLOBO Language Solutions Makes Tenth Appearance on Inc. 5000's 2026 America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

170% Growth Over Three Years Solidifies 2,006 Position on the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GLOBO Language Solutions ("GLOBO"), the leading B2B provider of interpreting and translation services, today announced it has been ranked No. 2,006 in the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 for a tenth year is a milestone we're proud of, and it reflects the growing demand we're seeing across healthcare for language access solutions," said Dipak Patel, GLOBO's CEO. "This year, GLOBO KAI™ and new AI quality innovations have helped us meet patient experience demands across healthcare. Our mission still has not changed: helping people communicate when it matters most, so no patient is left behind because of the language they speak."

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than a financial performance – it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14-16 in Dallas, Texas, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine.

About Inc.

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About GLOBO:

GLOBO Language Solutions ("GLOBO"), in Philadelphia, Pa., delivers on-demand interpreting and translation services through its technology platforms GLOBO HQ and GLOBO Connect, featuring AI-powered language access innovations GLOBO KAI™ and GLOBO Live Quality. The company manages an independent global network of 10,000+ linguists who speak more than 430 languages and dialects. GLOBO supports diverse industries, including healthcare, government, education, and federal and state courts, with 24/7 audio, video, on-site, and sign language interpreting and translation—all informed by actionable insights. GLOBO ranks No. 17 globally and No. 10 in the U.S. on Slator's 2025 Language Service Provider Index, and No. 35 globally on Nimdzi's 2025 global list of the 100 Largest Language Service Providers and No. 5 on the 2024 Top 10 U.S. Healthcare Interpreting Providers. In 2025, GLOBO was named a Silver Stevie® Award winner in the Technology Breakthrough of the Year − Artificial Intelligence (AI) category and was recognized on Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare list. The company ranked consecutively on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list in 2024 and 2025, and was named a 2024 Vendors Division Semi-Finalist in Healthcare Innovation's Innovator Awards.

GLOBO Media Contact:

Angela Jenkins

Angela Jenkins & Associates, LLC

303.877.0115 (MT)

[email protected]

SOURCE GLOBO Language Solutions, LLC