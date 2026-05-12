GLOBO Named to Modern Healthcare's 2026 Best Places to Work in Healthcare List for Second Consecutive Year

Recognition reflects GLOBO's people-first culture and mission to eliminate language barriers across the patient journey

PHILADELPHIA, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GLOBO Language Solutions, a leading B2B provider of interpreting, translation and language access technology services, has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2026 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. This honor marks GLOBO's second consecutive year on the prestigious list, recognizing the company's continued commitment to building a workplace culture that values diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The complete alphabetical list of 2026 winners is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring the ranked list of all winners in its October magazine issue.

"GLOBO's repeat recognition of Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work is a meaningful reflection of the people behind our mission," said Dipak Patel, CEO of GLOBO Language Solutions. "Our team is united by a shared purpose: building a world without language barriers and helping organizations communicate with every person they serve with accuracy, compassion, and cultural sensitivity and understanding.

"Language access is not an add-on. It is critical to achieving trust, safety, equity, and the overall patient experience," Patel continued. "As GLOBO continues to grow, we remain focused on pairing expert human linguists with thoughtfully tested AI technology to deliver language access solutions that are scalable, reliable, and cost effective. This recognition belongs to our entire team, whose dedication makes GLOBO a trusted partner to providers committed to improving patient communication and care for limited English proficient, Deaf, and hard-of-hearing communities."

"Healthcare is changing rapidly as new technologies are adopted on both the clinical and administrative sides," said Mary Ellen Podmolik, editor-in-chief of Modern Healthcare. "Still, the most forward-looking companies understand that employees are the heart of their organizations. Creating the right culture, with the appropriate mix of financial rewards, training and career advancement opportunities — as embodied by our honorees of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare — will be imperative for long-term employee and employer success."

The Best Places to Work in Healthcare program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with Workforce Research Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

GLOBO will learn its ranking on the Best Places list and be celebrated at the 2026 Best Places to Work in Healthcare Awards Gala on Sept. 16 in Houston. Information about the gala is available at ModernHealthcare.com/BestPlacesGala.

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to ModernHealthcare.com/subscriptions.

About GLOBO

GLOBO Language Solutions ("GLOBO"), in Philadelphia, Pa., delivers on-demand interpreting and translation services through its technology platforms GLOBO HQ and GLOBO Connect, featuring AI-powered language access innovations GLOBO KAI™ and GLOBO Live Quality. The company manages an independent global network of 10,000+ linguists who speak more than 430 languages and dialects. GLOBO supports diverse industries, including healthcare, government, education, and federal and state courts, with 24/7 audio, video, on-site, and sign language interpreting and translation—all informed by actionable insights. GLOBO ranks No. 17 globally and No. 10 in the U.S. on Slator's 2025 Language Service Provider Index, and No. 35 globally on Nimdzi's 2025 global list of the 100 Largest Language Service Providers and No. 5 on the 2024 Top 10 U.S. Healthcare Interpreting Providers. In 2025, GLOBO was named a Silver Stevie® Award winner in the Technology Breakthrough of the Year − Artificial Intelligence (AI) category and was recognized on Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare list. The company ranked consecutively on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list in 2024 and 2025, and was named a 2024 Vendors Division Semi-Finalist in Healthcare Innovation's Innovator Awards.

GLOBO Media Contact:

Angela Jenkins

Angela Jenkins & Associates, LLC

303.877.0115 (MT)

[email protected]

SOURCE GLOBO Language Solutions, LLC