GLOBO Language Solutions and Enghouse VidyoHealth Integrate to Streamline Telehealth Interpreter Access

Healthcare organizations can easily and intuitively integrate GLOBO's on-demand language and interpreter services into their already established virtual care workflows

PHILADELPHIA, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare organizations can now access on-demand language and interpreting services within their existing virtual care workflows. GLOBO Language Solutions today announced a new integration partnership with Enghouse VidyoHealth that addresses a critical gap in healthcare delivery: expanding equitable access to telehealth and virtual care for patients with limited English proficiency (LEP), and who are Deaf or hard of hearing. The integration helps reduce language barriers and supports clearer, more effective medical communication.

"Virtual care is a mainstay of digital health delivery, and language access must be available wherever care happens," said Dipak Patel, CEO of GLOBO Language Solutions. "The Vidyo platform integration supports this by advancing GLOBO's broader strategy of making multilingual interpreter support more accessible wherever care is delivered. By reducing workflow disruption and streamlining how interpreters can connect and join telehealth sessions, we aim to create a better virtual care experience for providers, interpreters, and patients alike."

Vidyo's high-performance, enterprise-grade video conferencing platform includes secure, scalable video calls, as well as software-based collaboration technology and product-based visual communication products. Designed to align with the way clinicians and staff already work, the GLOBO-Vidyo integration simplifies the workflow process of adding an interpreter to a telehealth session.

GLOBO's Vidyo integration comes at a time of heightened national attention for solutions that help healthcare providers deliver equitable care in increasingly telehealth settings. Signed into law on February 3, 2026, the Supporting Patient Education and Knowledge (SPEAK) Act requires the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to develop and disseminate "best practice" guidance to strengthen language access in telemedicine and electronic health record (EHR) systems for LEP patients. Among the practices highlighted is integrating interpreter services into telehealth interactions.

"Rather than requiring clinicians and staff to step outside their existing workflows that engage patients or rely on cumbersome workarounds, our flexible Vidyo integration empowers users to invite an interpreter directly, in a simpler and more intuitive way," said Francesca Mayr, Senior Vice President of Product, Innovation, and Experience. "We've applied that same approach with the interpreter experience, making it easier to join telehealth appointments so they can focus on facilitating communication with providers and patients, not navigating complex technology."

About Enghouse VidyoHealth

Vidyo is a subsidiary of Enghouse Systems Limited, a software and services company traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:ENGH). Vidyo enriches people's lives by embedding real-time video into digital communications in the moments that matter most. Millions of people around the world connect visually every day through Vidyo's secure, scalable technology and cloud-based services. Its patented platform integrates with virtually any application environment, network, and device to deliver the highest quality experiences that strengthen teams, build trust, solidify relationships, and improve quality of life. Learn more at www.enghousevideo.com, read our blog, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About GLOBO

GLOBO Language Solutions ("GLOBO"), in Philadelphia, Pa., delivers on-demand interpreting and translation services through its technology platforms GLOBO HQ and GLOBO Connect, featuring AI-powered language access innovations GLOBO KAI™ and GLOBO Live Quality. The company manages an independent global network of 10,000+ linguists who speak more than 430 languages and dialects. GLOBO supports diverse industries, including healthcare, government, education, and federal and state courts, with 24/7 audio, video, on-site, and sign language interpreting and translation—all informed by actionable insights. GLOBO ranks No. 17 globally and No. 10 in the U.S. on Slator's 2025 Language Service Provider Index, and No. 35 globally on Nimdzi's 2025 global list of the 100 Largest Language Service Providers and No. 5 on the 2024 Top 10 U.S. Healthcare Interpreting Providers. In 2025, GLOBO was named a Silver Stevie® Award winner in the Technology Breakthrough of the Year − Artificial Intelligence (AI) category and was recognized on Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare list. The company ranked consecutively on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list in 2024 and 2025, and was named a 2024 Vendors Division Semi-Finalist in Healthcare Innovation's Innovator Awards.

GLOBO Media Contact:

Angela Jenkins

Angela Jenkins & Associates, LLC

303.877.0115 (MT)

[email protected]

SOURCE GLOBO Language Solutions, LLC