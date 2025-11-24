GLOBO Language Solutions Ranks Second Consecutive Year on Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

GLOBO credits its sustained 200% revenue growth to consistent delivery of high-quality interpretation throughout the patient's journey

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GLOBO Language Solutions announced today that it has been named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list for the second consecutive year, placing the leading U.S. language services provider among the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. GLOBO grew 200% during a three-year period, and ranked No. 365 on the Deloitte 2025 list, now in its 31st year. The company previously ranked No. 455 on the 2024 list.

GLOBO CEO Dipak Patel attributes the company's sustained growth rate to one core strength: the quality of every interpretation. That level of review and visibility, paired with healthcare's urgent need for clear, compassionate communication with limited English proficient ( LEP ) patients—a cornerstone of human-centered, equitable care—guides providers in identifying and reducing language barriers to deliver a higher professional experience. When cultural and linguistic needs are recognized, healthcare providers gain a deeper understanding and more complete picture of the patient's health.

Rethinking language access for value-based care

Patel believes healthcare providers can address this prevalent challenge by elevating language access from a side initiative to an essential strategy within their value-based care programs.

"Value-based care holds providers financially accountable for improving outcomes across entire populations, and that includes limited-English-speaking patients, who comprise an estimated 26.3 million individuals or 8.4% of the U.S. population," he said. "Yet accountability-driven care cannot achieve equity or cost savings without fully integrating access to language and interpreting services into healthcare policy, technology, data, and reimbursement structures.

"In practical terms, if LEP patients do poorly, value-based performance suffers. Investing in language services is not an add-on—it's essential to doing value-based care well."

First to market for AI interpreting and quality monitoring

To expand multilingual accessibility to LEP patients and advance health equity, GLOBO undertook a two-year artificial intelligence (AI) research initiative and 2025 pilot program that culminated with the first-to-market launch of two AI-powered solutions to 3000+ U.S. healthcare organizations: GLOBO KAI™, an on-demand AI interpreter delivering instant linguistic support in 20+ languages at key touchpoints in the patient's journey in non-clinical interactions, and GLOBO Live Quality , which monitors all video and audio interpreting calls for quality and compliance.

Decades of overwhelming evidence demonstrate that culturally sensitive, accurate communication in everyday care is tied to better patient safety, improved outcomes, and lower costs.

"Our 2025 AI pilots at healthcare sites found GLOBO KAI proved to be a game-changer in mitigating breakdowns that can undermine care," said Patel. "KAI expanded intake and patient flow capacity and boosted the efficiency of real-time patient-interpreter interactions beyond the front desk—turning over urgent care rooms faster, supporting patient wayfinding, identifying communications gaps across multiple encounters with ancillary services, and supporting HRSA compliance."

GLOBO is redefining medical interpretation excellence with Live Quality, quickly assessing anything that might be disruptive during an interpreting session—from backgrounds and attire to lighting and image clarity.

"Leveraging AI to monitor and evaluate every interaction helps both healthcare organizations and the language solutions industry move closer to ensuring safer, more effective care for all patients, no matter what language they speak," Patel continued. "The greater the insight into the quality of each interpretation, the more we can do to improve the patient experience and understand the issues before they impact care."

About GLOBO

GLOBO Language Solutions ( "GLOBO") , in Philadelphia, Pa., delivers on-demand interpreting and translation services powered by GLOBO HQ and GLOBO Connect , featuring AI technologies GLOBO KAI ™ and GLOBO Live Quality . The company manages an independent global network of 10,000+ linguists who speak more than 430 languages and dialects. GLOBO supports diverse industries, including healthcare, government, education, and federal and state courts, with 24/7 audio, video, on-site, and sign language interpreting and translation—all informed by actionable insights. GLOBO ranks No. 17 globally and No. 10 in the U.S. on Slator's 2025 Language Service Provider Index, and No. 35 globally on Nimdzi's 2025 global list of the 100 Largest Language Service Providers and No. 5 on the 2024 Top 10 U.S. Healthcare Interpreting Providers. Most recently, GLOBO was named a 2025 Silver Stevie® Award winner in the Technology Breakthrough of the Year − Artificial Intelligence (AI) category and was recognized on Modern Healthcare's 2025 Best Places to Work in Healthcare list. The company is also a 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™ winner and a 2024 Vendors Division Semi-Finalist in Healthcare Innovation's Innovator Awards.

