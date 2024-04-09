GLOBOCAM OPENS A NEW DEALERSHIP IN CORNWALL, ONTARIO

CORNWALL, ON, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - GLOBOCAM, the largest network of heavy-duty truck dealerships in Quebec, is proud to announce the opening of a brand-new sales, parts, and service dealership in the Cornwall region. This opening marks an important step in GLOBOCAM's growth plan, as it establishes its operations for the first-time outside Quebec in the Ontario market. GLOBOCAM now becomes the exclusive distributor of Freightliner and Western Star trucks in the Cornwall region.

"I'm delighted with our commitment to Ontario customers. The strategic Cornwall region, located on major highways, represents much more than a business opportunity. It's our promise to provide exceptional service, to be the reliable and indispensable partner for those who travel our roads from east to west, from Quebec to Ontario, ensuring the sustainability of our economy." commented Maxime Boyer, President at GLOBOCAM.

With 7 new points of service since 2016, including the acquisitions of Quebec City and Lévis in 2016, Beauce in 2021, Sherbrooke in 2022, Trois-Rivières in 2023 and Cornwall in 2024, GLOBOCAM now has over 550 employees across Quebec and Ontario. With this 10th location in Canada, GLOBOCAM is pursuing its ambitious goal of delivering 2,500 trucks a year by 2025.

Maxime Boyer has taken over the family business founded by his father and is determined to carry on the legacy of quality and customer service for which GLOBOCAM is renowned. With a strategic plan focused on innovation, expansion, and diversification of its service and product offering, the company continues to expand its network of heavy-duty truck dealerships, while maintaining its commitment to operational excellence and customer satisfaction.

ABOUT GLOBOCAM

GLOBOCAM was founded in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough in 1994, and over the years has grown to become the largest network of heavy-duty truck dealers in Quebec. With a team of over 550 people working in ten dealerships, this family-run business offers sales of new Freightliner and Western Star trucks, used truck sales of all makes, as well as repair and complete maintenance of these vehicles. It also operates an extensive parts department, a body shop, and financing services.

An official opening ceremony will be held later this spring. Stay tuned, information coming soon.

Globocam.ca

SOURCE GLOBOCAM