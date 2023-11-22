Globtec Investment LLC Announces Divestment of Green Energy Investments to Focus on AI Development

News provided by

Globtec Investment LLC

22 Nov, 2023, 08:33 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globtec Investment LLC, a leading global investment firm, announced today that it will divest its investments in green energy and redirect that capital to the development of artificial intelligence (AI).

Continue Reading
Image by Rafael Rex Felisilda
Image by Rafael Rex Felisilda

This strategic shift by Globtec is a significant signal to the growing recognition of the transformative potential of AI. The company's decision to divest from green energy investments in favor of AI development reflects its belief that AI represents the next frontier of innovation and offers immense potential to address global challenges and drive economic growth.

"We are committed to supporting the AI ecosystem and helping our customers capitalize on the opportunities it presents," said Globtec CEO Murat Karabay. "We are convinced that our extensive experience in technology investments will enable us to identify and invest in the most promising AI companies. We are already in negotiations with two successful companies that are leading the market with their innovative technologies in the logistics and healthcare sectors in Turkey and Germany."

The company's investments in green energy have been an important source of returns for its clients. Currently, however, this sector is increasingly becoming a plaything of political interests. The result is constantly changing government subsidies and financing measures. Fluctuating subsidies, problems in the supply chain and significantly increased production and maintenance costs are unsettling investors. Added to this are high up-front costs for grid expansion, navigating complex regulations and lengthy approval procedures. Not only Globtec is reacting, but the ESG craze is also subsiding on Wall Street, with investors withdrawing more than 14 billion dollars from sustainable funds this year.

About Globtec Investment Group
Globtec Investment LLC was founded in 2005, for structuring and offering investment opportunities to the international market. Following rapid expansion and establishment, the company's current focus is identifying investment opportunities in well-positioned, innovative companies charting new courses in high-performing industries, including artificial intelligence (AI) development and Bio-Technology. Globtec benefits from a strong and experienced management team with a successful record of engaging the international investment community. It develops investor-centric solutions and high-profile projects that expand and mature regional capital markets.

Globtec is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and has offices in New York, London, Geneva and Budapest. The company has additional resources, partnerships, and investors around the world.

Contact
Globtec Investment LLC
Ms. Sarah Weissmann
[email protected]
1 (202) 601-8167
www.globtec.net

SOURCE Globtec Investment LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.