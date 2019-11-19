Globus Connector For Google Cloud Now Available

CHICAGO and DENVER, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Globus, a leading research data management service, today announced the general availability of Globus for Google Cloud , a new solution for accessing and managing data stored in Google Cloud object storage.

The Google Cloud connector makes it easy for researchers to move even the largest files between Google Cloud and other systems, and to share those files with collaborators.

With the Google Cloud connector, organizations can increase the value of their Google Cloud investment by facilitating collaboration on research data. Globus leverages federated identities from hundreds of academic institutions making it trivial for researchers to securely share data on Google Cloud.

The connector makes it easy to move data from the cloud to a local cluster, remote supercomputer, other cloud storage, or a researcher's laptop using just a web browser.

Globus for Google Cloud complements the Google Drive connector solution already offered from Globus, ensuring organizations can access the storage system most appropriate to their data size and project requirements.

"With this solution, users can access Google Cloud via the same easy-to-use Globus interface as for other on-premises and cloud storage systems," said Rachana Ananthakrishnan, Globus head of products. "By offering data-appropriate solutions, Globus ensures that research organizations can accommodate the full spectrum of storage needs, from smaller project files to the largest core research datasets."

"In today's world of data-intensive research, collaboration through fast, reliable sharing of data is critical," said Joseph Zhou, higher education customer engineer manager, Google Cloud. "The new integration with Globus enables researchers to easily move data between Google Cloud and institutional systems, allowing them to focus on their core work rather than worrying about data management."

Globus is used by many thousands of people worldwide for efficient, secure, and reliable research data management. All that's required is a standard Internet connection to initiate data sharing or transfers or any size, from anywhere to anywhere, using any web browser. Globus provides instant access to tens of thousands of storage endpoints, including all XSEDE systems as well as systems at over 80% of U.S. Department of Energy labs and 78% of leading research universities.

Globus is demonstrating the new Google Cloud connector at the SC19 conference in Denver this week, in both the Globus and Google Cloud booths. For details visit: https://www.globus.org/events/sc19

To add Globus for Google Cloud to an existing Globus subscription, visit: https://docs.globus.org/premium-storage-connectors/

To inquire about connector details or pricing, visit: https://www.globus.org/connectors/request-information

For more information on Globus for Google Cloud, visit: https://www.globus.org/connectors/google-cloud

About Globus

Globus is software-as-a-service for research data management, used by hundreds of research institutions and high-performance computing (HPC) facilities worldwide. The service enables secure, reliable file transfer, sharing, and data publication for managing data throughout the research lifecycle. Globus is an initiative of the University of Chicago, and is supported in part by funding from the Department of Energy, the National Science Foundation, the National Institutes of Health, and the Sloan Foundation. Visit us at www.globus.org.

