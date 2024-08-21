GLOBUS EVENTS ENLARGES ITS PET PORTFOLIO BY INVESTING IN CHINA PET EXPO

SHANGHAI, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GLOBUS EVENTS, the organizer of Pet Fair Asia – Asia's leading international pet show –has reached an agreement with Beijing Lanneret International Exhibitions (a local Beijing based organizer) for making a strategic investment in its China Beijing International Pet Products Exhibition, also known as China Pet Expo (CPE). The official deal signing ceremony took place on August 20th, the day before the opening of the 26th edition of Pet Fair Asia in Shanghai.

The powerful combination of experience and know-how of both organizers aims to create a greater influence and synergy in China's pet market and provide a more efficient and comprehensive trade platform for the industry. The first results of the partnership will be shown at the China Pet Expo 2025, planned to be brought to the audience with an upgraded concept and higher professional services. From 2026 onwards, the show will be managed by a new JV company established by both organizers.

China Pet Expo, which held its 11th edition in March 2024, is one of the largest pet products exhibitions in northern China, recognized by the industry for the strong brand recognition and market position in its region. Since its establishment in 2014, it has always taken place in Beijing during spring time, creating an important year start procurement platform for the pet industry, with great growth potential and profitability.

Pet Fair Asia is the largest and most influential B2B and B2C international platform for the pet industry in Asia. This year the show will host an all-time record of 300,000 sqm exhibiting space occupied by over 2,500 exhibitors who will showcase the most ground breaking innovations of the pet industry at 360 degrees. The show is expected to welcome more than 100,000 professional visitors and 350,000 consumers and influence over 3.5 million pet lovers. Pet Fair Asia's continuous growth and success has led to the establishment of its satellite events in Beijing (Pet Fair Beijing) and Shenzhen (Pet Fair South China). In 2021 it also launched Pet Fair Southeast Asia, the only dedicated B2B International show in Southeast Asia, which takes place every year in Bangkok.

Mr. David Zhong, Founder of Pet Fair Asia, said: "Both Pet Fair Asia and China Pet Expo have been deeply involved in the pet industry for many years and assisted its rapid development. I believe that through resource integration and complementary advantages, the two parties will be able to jointly create more opportunities and add value for the pet industry. This investment is not only a further milestone in Pet Fair Asia's growth strategy, but also a reflection of our confidence in the future of the pet industry. I look forward to now serve the industry through a close cooperation between the parties and continue meet the growing needs of enterprises and pet owners."

Mr. Edwin Tan, CEO of GLOBUS EVENTS said: "We are extremely excited about this investment, which aligns with our strategy to continue enhancing our role in the pet industry. Both organizers are a perfect fit from business operations, resource background, and industrial culture point of view. Our strong management expertise and brand building capabilities, together with the vast industry resources, make it possible for us to keep our crucial role as one of the world's largest offline trade platforms for the pet industry."

Mr. Cao Lin Hun, General Manager of Beijing Lanneret International Exhibitions said: "We are very pleased to join forces with GLOBUS EVENTS, a well-recognized exhibition organizer with a strong background in the pet industry. Through the joint expertise of both parties, our China Pet Expo will enhance its brand positioning, upgrade its model and growth, with the purpose to provide its participants with continuous professional services and more trade opportunities."

As the global pet market continues its growth, this investment is a testimonial of Pet Fair Asia's commitment to accelerate its role as an unmissable trade platform for the industry and create more value and opportunities for the worldwide players in China and beyond.

