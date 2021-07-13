Globys Achieves Highest ISO 27001 Security Standard Certification

SEATTLE, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globys announced the completion of its ISO 27001 Surveillance Audit with a successful certification by A-LIGN, with zero nonconformities in security controls. A-LIGN, an independent, third-party auditor, found Globys to have technical controls in place and formalized IT Security policies and procedures. A-LIGN is an ISO/IEC 27001 certification body accredited by the ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board (ANAB) to perform ISMS 27001 certifications. This certification demonstrates Globys' continued commitment to information security and ensures that the security of customer data and information has been addressed, implemented, and properly controlled in all areas of the organization.

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is an information security management system standard published in October 2013 by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). The certification, completed through the application of 114 Information Security controls, spans protocols and procedures, operational policies, information asset identification, as well as risk assessment and treatment, employee phishing tests and regular security awareness training. All 114 controls are examined on a yearly basis by an ISO accredited auditor. Any control found lacking or missing can be marked as a non-conformity to the ISO standard, which must be addressed with a formal management response. ISO auditors will also call out Observations or Opportunities for Improvement. The Globys audit resulted in zero non-conformities, nor any Observations or Opportunities for Improvement – a major achievement for any security-minded organization.

"We work hard every day to ensure that our customer data and management systems for processing and securing that information is top notch. We are extremely proud that our independent audit results are reflective of all the hard work we do in this area," said Randall Jarrell, Senior Security Officer at Globys.

A robust security profile enables Globys to align customer requirements with the highest security standards to comply with U.S. and international regulations and standards, such as GDPR and PCI, to protect customers from cyber-attacks. In an increasingly globalized market, this is a significant achievement because ISO 27001 certification offers customers assurance in Globys' ability to protect their data.

Globys was founded in 2008 to help telecom service providers deliver a digital experience for their business customers. Today, the Globys B2B Portal Platform enables business customers of all sizes to securely transact with their providers, whether buying new products, managing existing services, analyzing usage and charges, or paying their invoices.

With a strong global client base, including five of the six top carriers in North America as customers, Globys has hundreds of thousands of companies interacting with its products every day. Globys is focused squarely on being a true partner to its clients, making it easy for them to deliver exceptional customer experiences at one-third of the time and cost of alternate solutions.

