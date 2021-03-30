Globys Announces Development of Applications to Connect Communications Service Providers and Enterprise Customers Utilizing ServiceNow

SEATTLE, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globys announced its development of a set of applications to automatically connect businesses using ServiceNow to their Communications Service Providers (CSPs), as an extension of its business-to-business (B2B) Portal Platform and Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Portal solutions. ServiceNow is the favorite IT service management (ITSM) platform for large enterprises with nearly 80% of the Fortune 500 and close to 50% of the Global 2000 using it today.

As a global leader in the B2B portal space for CSPs, Globys is at the forefront of this enterprise trend, developing a series of easy-to-use applications to support online shopping, care, invoice analysis and customer payments via ServiceNow. As a first phase, Globys has launched a series of use cases that facilitate these key business functions. Later phases will extend these capabilities to more than 75 use cases identified by Globys as part of their global B2B telecom portal research.

"Connecting CSPs and enterprises in a seamless and frictionless manner creates greater efficiency on both sides and improves the digital customer experience," said Mark Sten, EVP of Globys. "This is an outcome we all expect when doing business with our partners. As the global leader in B2B telecom portals, with five out of six of the top CSPs in North America, we are in a unique position to broker this relationship."

During this first phase, Globys is releasing a preview of its ServiceNow app that can be utilized with its TEM Portal. "A key challenge was to develop an easy-to-deploy replication mechanism for users and their business hierarchy data from ServiceNow to Globys," said Jurriaan Roeland, Globys TEM director. "As these use cases roll out and gain customer traction, we are all looking forward to working closely with our partners to provide additional automation and capabilities."

If you would like to learn more about the Globys ServiceNow applications, please contact Jurriaan Roeland at [email protected]

About Globys

Globys was founded in 2008 to help telecom service providers deliver a digital experience for their business customers. Today, the Globys B2B Portal Platform enables business customers of all sizes to securely transact with their providers, whether buying new products, managing existing services, analyzing usage and charges, or paying their invoices.

With a strong global client base, including five of the six top carriers in North America as customers, Globys has hundreds of thousands of companies interacting with its products every day. Globys is focused squarely on being a true partner to its clients, making it easy for them to deliver exceptional customer experiences at one-third of the time and cost of alternate solutions.

