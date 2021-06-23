Globys Delivers ServiceNow Application To Increase Digital Self-Service With Communication Service Providers

SEATTLE, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globys announced its delivery of a new application which uses ServiceNow to automatically connect enterprises to their Communications Service Providers (CSPs), as an extension of its business-to-business (B2B) Portal Platform and Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Portal solution. This application supports a push towards more employee self-service capabilities, by making all CSP spend and usage details available in the central IT portal, powered by ServiceNow.

Earlier this year, Globys announced a series of capabilities that facilitate key business functions such as online shopping, care, invoice analysis and customer payments via ServiceNow. Later phases will further extend the capabilities to more than 75 business processes identified by Globys as part of their global B2B telecom portal research.

With this release, Globys is making available a ServiceNow app with a strong focus on security requirements. "An important step in the process to support employee self-service growth was to implement the right authorization framework when data is being transferred through multiple platforms," commented Jurriaan Roeland, Globys TEM director. "With this framework in place, we will now focus on further end-to-end automation between enterprises and CSPs."

