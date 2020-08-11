Globys Partners with Orange Belgium to Transform Digital Experience for Business Customers

SEATTLE, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globys today announced a partnership with Orange Belgium, a subsidiary of Orange Group, to transform the digital experience for Orange's business customers.

Globys and Orange Belgium have re-launched Orange's "Business Zone" portal based on Globys' out-of-the-box, SaaS platform for telecom service providers, transforming a legacy, bespoke Orange system into an integrated portal experience for their business customers. This transformation delivers personalized analytics across all invoices and services, and gives customers the unique ability to take immediate action on service utilization insights throughout their entire lifecycle.

"Orange is very happy with the platform from Globys because it helps our customers find and analyze information about their account online," said Maarten Van Asselbergh, B2B Product Manager at Orange Belgium, "This increases customer satisfaction, which is important to Orange."

"We are thrilled to partner with Orange Belgium and reach this milestone in their digital transformation initiative," said Bram Cool, Senior Vice President of EMEA for Globys, "Their commitment to the customer experience is very clear and Business Zone illustrates this well."

About Globys

Globys was founded in 2008 to help telecom service providers deliver a digital experience for their business customers. Today, our Globys B2B Portal Platform enables business customers of all sizes to securely transact with their providers, whether buying new products, managing existing services or paying their invoices.

With a strong global client base, including six of the seven top carriers in North America as customers, Globys has hundreds of thousands of companies interacting with our products every day. We are focused squarely on being a true partner to our clients, making it easy for them to deliver exceptional portal experiences at one-third of the time and cost of alternate solutions.

About Orange Belgium

Orange Belgium, a subsidiary of Orange Group, is one of the major carriers in Belgium and is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange. Orange has over three million customers in Belgium and Luxembourg, and operates in a highly competitive marketplace.

Orange Belgium is focused on implementing a digital and cultural transformation as part of its overall strategy, an internal transformation structured around three fundamental principles: simplification, digitalisation and empowerment. This initiative couples strength in both digital offerings and human employment, while offering an outstanding, enhanced customer experience. As a result, Orange Belgium is growing in B2C and B2B markets, and has a strengthened position in the converged market, combined with improved customer satisfaction.

SOURCE Globys