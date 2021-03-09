Globys Realizes Strong Benefits From Work-From-Anywhere Policy During COVID-19

SEATTLE, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globys, a leader in digital customer experience solutions for telecom service providers in the business-to-business (B2B) domain, announced it has grown its workforce over 80% in the last 12 months by expanding its reach using a work-from-anywhere policy. Globys has found employees within its distributed workforce to be more engaged and productive.

"After my wife and I had our two boys, we wanted to escape big city life and move closer to nature, but I didn't want to give up the interesting projects that come with being a product manager at Globys," says Greg Valazza, who lives in Whitefish, Montana. "Now we live the good life minutes from skiing and Glacier National Park. Globys supported me in becoming a remote employee in 2017, which at the time was a novelty, but now a norm as a result of COVID-19. As a product owner who's worked with engineers for years, I actually find it easier now to collaborate with them using screensharing, video conference, retrospective and other online collaboration tools."

"Our policy to recruit for talent irrespective of location and help our staff work from home with tools and technology has helped us to realize our more productive and engaged workforce," says Elizabeth DeLeon, Global Director of Human Resources. "Although we miss in-person collaboration, which has been virtually eliminated due to COVID-19, we have still found ways to have water cooler-type communications and have fun together with book clubs, online team lunches, virtual happy hours and game nights."

About Globys

Globys was founded in 2008 to help telecom service providers deliver a digital experience for their business customers. Today, the Globys B2B Portal Platform enables business customers of all sizes to securely transact with their providers, whether buying new products, managing existing services, analyzing usage and charges, or paying their invoices.

With a strong global client base, including five of the six top carriers in North America as customers, Globys has hundreds of thousands of companies interacting with its products every day. Globys is focused squarely on being a true partner to its clients, making it easy for them to deliver exceptional customer experiences at one-third of the time and cost of alternate solutions.

