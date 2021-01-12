Globys was listed as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's Market Guide for Telecom Expense Management Services

SEATTLE, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globys, a global provider of telecom B2B portals, announced its inclusion in Gartner's Market Guide for Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Services. Globys is a Representative TEM Pure-Play Vendor profiled by Gartner in the report.

Globys is proud to be recognized in Gartner's annual TEM Market Guide. "We believe inclusion in this guide validates our leading position in the global TEM market. Our SaaS platform for TEM automation delivers benefits to customers globally," said Jurriaan Roeland, TEM Director at Globys. "Our focus on technology automation, delivered through the Globys TEM SaaS platform, makes managing telecom costs and assets easy and intuitive for our customers and partners. It is a cost effective way to automate complex processes."

Among Gartner's findings in the Market Guide:

Gartner client interactions show that end user enterprises are looking for TEM providers to take control of more of the communications-related expenses, such as for mobile, wireline and cloud services. Alternatively, they want TEM providers to take on an increasing role in also offering life cycle management services for end user devices .

Enterprise communications and IT services continue to grow, driven by more video usage, cloud-based services, and the use of IoT services as these and other services fulﬁll an increasingly enabling role for enterprises on their journey toward digitization. Enterprises use TEM services to optimize and manage the cost of communications services.

DISCLAIMER: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Globys

Globys was founded in 2008 to help telecom service providers deliver a digital experience for their business customers. Today, our Globys B2B Portal Platforms enable business customers of all sizes to securely transact with their providers, whether buying new products, managing existing services, analyzing or paying their invoices.

With a strong global client base, including six of the seven top carriers in North America as customers, Globys has hundreds of thousands of companies interacting with our products every day. We are focused squarely on being a true partner to our clients.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) is the world's leading research and advisory company and a member of the S&P 500. We equip business leaders with indispensable insights, advice and tools to achieve their mission-critical priorities and build the successful organizations of tomorrow.

Our unmatched combination of expert-led, practitioner-sourced and data-driven research steers clients toward the right decisions on the issues that matter most. We're trusted as an objective resource and critical partner by more than 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries — across all major functions, in every industry and enterprise size.

To learn more about how we help decision makers fuel the future of business, visit gartner.com.

