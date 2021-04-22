GlocalMe® Eases Pandemic Fatigue for Americans with Uplifting Connectivity Experiences

With the creative concept behind "Planet G," GlocalMe aims to inspire Americans to dream beyond their daily routines and take on new experiences in the "new normal" with the help of FirstG , DuoTurbo , and TriForce , the brand's three latest Wi-Fi hotspot devices specifically designed to support any lifestyle or activity in any environment.

"As internet connectivity remains crucial for most Americans in order to continue working, studying and living apart, steady internet connection is increasingly essential to keeping everyday life running smoothly," said Victor Xu, Chief Sales Officer at uCloudlink, "In fact, as Google's Year in Search 2020 reveals, connectivity is the very foundation of five of the top ten most searched 'virtual' activities and three of the top ten 'where to buy' items. To meet this demand and ultimately enable these activities, we want to support Americans with diversified Wi-Fi products that ensure they are always better connected and are always able to enjoy and achieve their best."

GlocalMe products will support the exploration of new opportunities and experiences made possible through greater connection in the following ways:

FirstG – Created for the younger, more budget-conscious remote learners and leisure travelers, this colorful new unlocked mobile hotspot provides users with the flexibility to utilize their own SIM card for secure internet connectivity. FirstG features 14 hours of battery life and the ability to share connectivity with up to eight smart Wi-Fi devices via USB tethering. Its key add-on function, data saver mode, is available through its web portal and enables real-time data management.

DuoTurbo – Featuring the power of dual modems, which ensure that users are always connected to the strongest nearby signal, and hotspot connectivity for up to 10 different devices, DuoTurbo is the perfect answer for remote workers, entrepreneurs and families that require secure and stable internet. Designed with Cloud SIM technology and a user-friendly touchscreen, DuoTurbo enables users to monitor which devices are connected to its network in real-time, helping users to disable unwanted or unknown device connections and ensure superior security.

TriForce – The most durable and versatile of the mobile Wi-Fi solutions, TriForce is designed with anti-slip and shock proof casing ideal for the passionate adventure travelers and digital nomads. Featuring Cloud SIM technology, an extended battery life and three separate universal charging ports, this device can provide up to 28 hours of secure Wi-Fi connection for up to 10 devices – from the office, a mountain top, the road and anywhere in between.

Several factors spurred the demand for these new GlocalMe product innovations. Following the mass shift to a reliance on personal networks, 53% of Americans said internet was essential to them during COVID-19, as a result of the spike in remote work and online education. As around 87% of employers say the shift to remote work since the start of the pandemic has been successful for their company, the ability to remain connected with reliable service will become increasingly important. With the ability to share a data connection more efficiently across multiple devices like phones, tablets, computers and TVs, GlocalMe users can be assured that uninterrupted access will be available to all that need it, when they need it most – wherever they may be.

Demand for connectivity is not limited to those that will continue working within the confines of their own home. There is also pent-up demand for travel, as 1.9 billion U.S. domestic trips are forecasted for 2021, according to the U.S. Travel Association. As people capitalize on the ability to work from anywhere and look to make up for lost time with planned vacations, they can now leverage GlocalMe devices, which provide coverage to users across multiple locations worldwide and offer more reliable service than a traditional Wi-Fi hotspot.

