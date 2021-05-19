GlocalMe® Powers Remote Teams at Running Remote Conference 2021

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With more businesses working remotely across the globe, GlocalMe®, a product and service brand of UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. ("uCloudlink") (NASDAQ: UCL), is enabling teams to get through remote work challenges at this year's Running Remote Conference 2021. Taking place on May 21st, GlocalMe® will be the Official Global Portable Wi-Fi Sponsor of the event, lead a panel discussion, and exhibit its next-generation mobile products and services at its virtual booth.

As the world's largest remote work conference, Running Remote events are designed to teach attendees next-level, actionable strategies and tactics to manage and grow remote teams. The conference has been held since 2018 and welcomes more than 2,500 online attendees and 62 speakers from 60 countries, including executives from Pixar, XE.com, Twitter and Miro.

GlocalMe®'s management team will be participating in the panel session "The Role Of The Hybrid Office For Connection And Cohesion" at 15:20 EDT alongside professionals from Pixar Animation Studios, McAfee, Digital Workplace Group and Okta. Remote work professionals are invited to attend the panel session, network with senior decision-makers, and explore more workplace transformation insights free of charge at https://runningremote.com/.

During the hour-long discussion, panelists will explore how a mixture of remote and in-person collaboration can drive a more inclusive and thriving associate community for the long term. GlocalMe® will also host a product demonstration directly after the panel at 16:30 EDT, where it will showcase its array of portable mobile Wi-Fi hotspots and services.

A fast-growing high-tech enterprise, GlocalMe® empowers workforces to enjoy seamless network connectivity anywhere, anytime on any device. The company leverages uCloudlink's patented CloudSIM technology in its portable mobile hotspots to intelligently allocate network resources in real-time and allow end-users to access the best-quality connection on available operators.

GlocalMe® has released several new products that are suitable for remote teams, such as DuoTurbo, a dual-modem mobile Wi-Fi hotspot that guarantees speed and security for business professionals; TriForce, the most durable and versatile mobile Wi-Fi solution for those who are frequently on the road; and FirstG, an inexpensive and flexible solution that enables users to enjoy a seamless Internet experience using a traditional SIM card. These products join the company's existing mainline offering, which includes the roaming-free WorldPhone, SIMBOX multi-SIM management device and global data services.

More than a global Wi-Fi hotspot brand, GlocalMe® provides partners and users with innovative connectivity, cross-border IoT and more. Using CloudSIM technology, GlocalMe® enables companies to connect devices across borders and service providers, including industrial routers, PDAs, tablets, digital signage, video surveillance devices and more. Its devices also empower remote teams to stay connected in the fields of cross-border trade, cold chain storage, and logistics control, and the company boasts a diverse array of cooperation models for partners, ranging from portable Wi-Fi hotspot rental to enterprise data services.

As the workforce becomes more distributed in the post-pandemic era, GlocalMe® is well-positioned to support teams to connect anywhere, any time with endless devices and endless possibilities.

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

uCloudlink is the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company's products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds, and competitive pricing.

