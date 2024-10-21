GlodaStory Hosts Exclusive Event to Showcase Data-Driven Omnichannel Social Commerce Solution

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GlodaStory, North America's first full-service social commerce agency in the "social to sales" sector, is excited to announce its official launch event in Times Square, New York City. Titled #GlodaStory Power Your Growth#, the event to be held this Friday, October 25, 2024, from 2:00 to 4:30 PM will introduce GlodaStory's comprehensive full-chain closed-loop service for social commerce—including short video and live streaming channels, data insights to content strategy and sales conversion—designed to unlock the full potential of social for measurable sales and real long-term business growth. From their cutting-edge AI applications, comprehensive, global social commerce resources, and proven success in scaling from zero to explosive growth, GlodaStory is poised to help North American brands achieve significant breakthroughs in social commerce.

Redefining Social Commerce for Real Sales Performance

Social media has transformed from a platform for connection to a powerful driver of commerce. With the rise of short-form video, live-streaming, and influencer-led campaigns, social commerce is projected to grow three times faster than traditional e-commerce, with the global social commerce market expected to reach $1.2 trillion by 2025. Consumers are shifting their buying behaviors, with 49% of social media users purchasing products directly through social platforms. Since social media has evolved from shaping brand narratives and driving engagement into a pivotal force in driving sales, SocialPower connects brands with customers every step of the way from awareness and seeding, through purchase and sharing.

In the era of social to sales, GlodaStory leverages its unique core AI applications and social media big data processing and analysis capabilities to transform data insights and business strategies into tangible, measurable results. GlodaStory's complete service cycle—which includes everything from market analysis and content strategies & creation to influencer marketing and multi-platform sales— helps brands transition from social media PR, social media marketing, and social media engagement to real social commerce sales.

GlodaStory CEO Farris Mou said: "In the next two to three years, we will partner with brands, utilizing our comprehensive service model that spans from data insights to sales, to unlock their full potential in social commerce and convert social power into brand growth and GMV growth."

Event Highlights

Attendees at the #GlodaStory Power Your Growth# will gain valuable insights from top industry experts and explore how GlodaStory's unique approach can help brands redefine their social commerce strategy:

Keynote Presentation: Unlock Your Social Commerce Growth with GlodaStory

Farris Mou, CEO of GlodaStory, will present an in-depth look at how brands can empower themselves with a solution that completes the sales conversion cycle through a "data insights to content strategy development to AI-driven efficient execution" process.

Expert Panel Discussion: How to Leverage Al to Grow Brands in New Era

A panel of industry leaders will discuss how AI is reshaping the social commerce landscape and how brands can stay ahead by adopting smarter, data-driven approaches.

Case Study Presentation: Anti-Aging Market Opportunities on TikTok

Yiwen Liu from Twinlab will explore a case study on the booming anti-aging market, sharing insights and revealing market opportunities from the TikTok platform, using GlodaStory's AI-powered data insights platform, Gloda Insights.

Join Us to Immediately Boost Your Brand's Social Commerce Sales Growth

GlodaStory warmly invites brands and decision-makers to join us for this exclusive launch event, where you will discover how "AI + social data" can help you transition from social engagement to real sales, unlocking your brand's full potential in the social commerce space.

Event Details

When: Friday October 25, 2024, 2:00 PM – 4:30 PM

Where: Workville, 1412 Broadway, 21st Floor, New York, NY 10018

Agenda 13:30-14:00 Registration 14:00-14:05 Opening Remarks 14:05-14:30 Unlock Your Social Commerce Growth with GlodaStory 14:30-14:50 Unveiling Opportunities: Insights into the TikTok Anti-Aging Market 14:50-15:20 Social to Sales: The Leading Social Commerce Practices in China 15:20-15:50 Panel: How to Leverage Al to Grow Brands in New Era 15:50-16:00 White Paper: Win Social Commerce via Short Video & Live Streaming 16:00-16:30 Networking Tea Break

About GlodaStory

GlodaStory is North America's first full-service social commerce agency, specializing in elevating brand's social commerce sales growth with AI-driven social data insight competence, omnichannel vast resources, proven methodologies, efficient execution, and a complete service cycle from data insights to strategy development and execution. Their mission is to empower brand competition by helping brands achieve sustainable growth through social commerce that actually increase their bottom line.

For more information or to RSVP, please visit the event page or contact [email protected].

SOURCE GlodaStory