Glomensio at CES 2025: Firefly Pioneers Smart Safety with Life-Saving Technology for Every Home

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Glomensio (https://glomensio.com/), an emerging smart home innovator, is proud to unveil its groundbreaking smart address technology at CES 2025. This state-of-the-art solution revolutionizes home safety by combining illuminated house numbers with smart connectivity, offering a new standard in emergency response and security.

Glomensio Firefly (PRNewsfoto/Glomensio) Glomensio Founders (PRNewsfoto/Glomensio)

"At Glomensio, our mission is to make homes smarter and safer," said Gaurav Batta, Founder and CEO of Glomensio. "Our smart address technology ensures that help arrives exactly where it's needed, eliminating confusion and delays during critical moments."

A Revolutionary Emergency Solution: Glomensio's Firefly Gen 2 flashes red and blue lights immediately after a 911 call, making the home unmistakably visible from 10+ houses away. This allows immediate neighbors to act as life-saving responders before official first responders arrive, which can make all the difference in emergencies such as strokes, choking, or falls.

Empowering Communities to Save Lives: The Firefly Gen 2 bridges the gap between the moment a 911 call is made and the arrival of emergency services. By sending notifications to trusted contacts and neighbors, opening smart locks, and guiding nearby individuals to the distress location, the Firefly enables neighbors to provide essential aid like CPR within minutes, potentially preventing otherwise imminent death.

Everyday Convenience Meets Critical Safety: Beyond its life-saving emergency functionality, the Firefly enhances daily living by illuminating green for delivery or rideshare confirmations. It seamlessly integrates into any smart home ecosystem, offering aesthetic and practical value while redefining what it means to be a "smart" device.

Effortless Installation, Endless Benefits: Designed for convenience, Glomensio's modular numbers attach magnetically and can be installed within minutes. The system is waterproof, durable, and energy-efficient, offering unparalleled reliability and performance.

"Our work at Glomensio focuses on first of a kind solution that focuses on those crucial first 10 minutes empowering the neighbors and communities to bridge the gap, providing immediate life sustaining assistance such as CPR that makes all the difference" says Glomensio Co-Founder Drew Timler, a former USAF Veteran & ICU Nurse.

Experience It Live at CES 2025

Visit Glomensio's booth at CES 2025 in the Venetian Expo, Hall G, booth #60442 to experience the future of home safety firsthand, including its real-time emergency response features. Live demonstrations will be held on January 9 and 10, with additional presentations scheduled throughout the event.

Suggested Retail Price: $299

Availability: Live and shipping starting January 7, 2025 . Select customers and investors will receive the device before Christmas 2024.

Live and shipping starting . Select customers and investors will receive the device before Christmas 2024. Scalability: Equipped to scale production with strong vendor and contract manufacturer relationships, ensuring monthly restocking even if stock runs low.

About Glomensio

Glomensio is a technology pioneer dedicated to enhancing everyday life through intelligent, connected solutions. By focusing on safety, accessibility, and innovation, Glomensio delivers products that redefine the way people interact with their homes and communities. We understand the reality that there will always be a time difference between when you call 911, and when they arrive, averaging from 8 to 10 minutes or more.

For media inquiries, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Ronjini Joshua

The Silver Telegram

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 949-295-9779

SOURCE Glomensio