Gloo Announces Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger and YouVersion Founder & CEO Bobby Gruenewald to Join the AI & the Church Hackathon

Well-known tech and ministry leaders join the hackathon advisory group to collaborate with participants and help shape the future of AI in ministry

BOULDER, Colo., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gloo, the leading technology platform dedicated to connecting the faith ecosystem and releasing its collective might, announced its second annual AI & the Church Hackathon this September 13-15, 2024, in Boulder, Colorado. The event is aimed at rapidly advancing artificial intelligence-based technology to help people flourish and organizations thrive. Gloo will award over $250,000 in cash prizes to winning teams at the event.

In addition to convening technologists who will develop AI-based solutions to serve the Church, organizational and network leaders will gather for working group sessions on the responsible use of AI. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger — who leads one of the world's largest manufacturers of semiconductor chips and AI infrastructure — will attend in person to address the teams on "The Power of AI to Do Good." Gelsinger also serves as the Gloo Chairman of the Board.

"AI is one of the most powerful technologies in the world today, and it holds tremendous potential for doing good," said Gelsinger. "We believe in harnessing the power of AI to create positive impact, and I am excited to see how the great minds at the Gloo AI & the Church Hackathon will innovate to serve human flourishing and church thriving."

Along with the announcement of Gelsinger's participation in the event comes another internationally recognized innovator as an advisor and speaker, Bobby Gruenewald, Founder and CEO of YouVersion . YouVersion's Family of Apps, which includes the Bible App , Bible App Lite, and Bible App for Kids, has been installed on more than 800 million devices worldwide.

"Innovation has always been core to the YouVersion mission of encouraging and challenging people to seek intimacy with God every day," said Gruenewald. "We are thrilled to be part of this hackathon, where we can collaborate with Kingdom-minded individuals and explore new ways to use AI for the greater good."

The AI & the Church Hackathon will focus on the theme of "Redemptive AI for Human Flourishing" and will accept up to 40 teams to participate in the event. Teams can apply immediately or learn more about the event at gloo.us/hackathon or by emailing [email protected] .

Gloo is the trusted platform that releases the collective might of the faith ecosystem. As a leading technology innovator, Gloo is a tech platform that connects ministry leaders to resources, people, data and insights and funding so their people and communities flourish and their organizations thrive. Gloo is based in Boulder, Colorado.

SOURCE Gloo