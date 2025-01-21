Gloo Announces Investment in Software Product Powerhouse Midwestern

Expansion of longtime partnership paves the way for business development and more applications to leverage Gloo platform capabilities

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gloo, the technology platform for the faith ecosystem, announced an investment in Midwestern , a prominent tech and design development leader based in Joplin, Missouri.

The partnership will allow Midwestern to expand its work in the faith ecosystem, building on its past experience developing and integrating more software that connects to the Gloo platform. The company is home to more than 100 developers and product innovators that will allow Gloo to sharpen its focus on artificial intelligence-driven initiatives and accelerate technology development for a range of other partners.

As more organizations seek to take advantage of Gloo capabilities, such as Gloo AI , Midwestern can offer turnkey approaches to build applications that leverage the full extent of the Gloo platform. Midwestern brings both the depth of knowledge to understand ministry contexts as well as the technical aptitude to solve complex development needs within the faith ecosystem.

"Investing in Midwestern gives Gloo partners even more opportunity to leverage the power of our platform," said Brad Hill, chief solutions officer at Gloo. "We've worked with the Midwestern team for several years, and we value the caliber of their work. Their dedication to quality and velocity is the right fit for our partners, and we are excited to grow their business through connections we will make across the faith ecosystem."

Midwestern's model is to embed experts into the teams it serves at any stage of product development, from prototype and proof of concept development to creative consulting and scale-ready solution delivery — all the while ensuring quality and speed of implementation. The result is faster speed to market with greater impact for their partners.

"We are excited to be partnering with Gloo as we continue providing impactful solutions to our clients," said Matt Johnson, founder and CEO of Midwestern. "More opportunity to focus our time serving each other and serving our clients with mission-driven goals is going to make this new partnership flourish."

Johnson will remain CEO of Midwestern and report directly to Scott Beck, co-founder and CEO of Gloo.

Gloo is the technology platform connecting the faith ecosystem. Gloo connects ministry leaders to resources, people, insights and funding so their people and communities flourish and their organizations thrive. Gloo enables trusted exchange between organizations and people, so they can collaborate with greater confidence. Gloo serves over 90,000 churches and over 1,000 resource partners. Gloo is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Midwestern wraps experience, continuity, and scalable human capital around your team at any stage of your product journey. Midwestern believes you deserve a team with the experience needed to reduce friction and keep your software product racing toward success through our scoped, embedded, and recruiting services.

SOURCE Gloo