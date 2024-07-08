Gloo Completes Acquisition of Outreach, Inc.

The partnership increases the range of ministry resources available to over 200,000 churches on Gloo and Outreach platforms

BOULDER, Colo., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gloo, the leading technology platform dedicated to connecting the faith ecosystem and releasing its collective might, announced the completed acquisition of Outreach, Inc., a Colorado Springs-based company that equips more than 200,000 churches and ministries annually with a wide array of physical and digital products, including best-in-class journalism, marketing resources and church engagement capabilities.

The investment marks a significant step that furthers the Gloo goal to connect ministry leaders to resources, people, data and insights, and funding so their people and communities flourish and their organizations thrive.

"We are excited to officially welcome Outreach into the Gloo family," said Scott Beck, CEO of Gloo. "We have long appreciated Outreach's pioneering approaches to providing high-quality resources, tools and content to ministry leaders. Integrating Outreach's offerings into Gloo while providing more connection to Outreach's core strategies will help us collectively serve the Church in new and transformative ways."

The partnership establishes Gloo as one of the largest aggregators of church and ministry products, enabling Gloo to broaden its resource offerings in its marketplace to the 70,000+ churches on its platform.

"Our work with Gloo is already helping us in our mission to equip the Church to reach people with the Gospel of Jesus Christ," said Scott Evans, who continues as CEO of Outreach. "This partnership allows us to do so in more accelerated, comprehensive ways and marks a new chapter for Outreach where we can amplify the many ways we can serve leaders."

Outreach carries significant capabilities around printing services, large-format production, product storage and fulfillment from its Colorado Springs-based physical plant. Already, the two organizations have found significant synergies between digital and physical — for instance, combining the Outreach New Mover direct mail service with Gloo SMS messaging, creating a seamless experience for new families to discover a church and plan a visit via text messaging.

Select Outreach products are already available for sale in the Gloo Marketplace, and the Outreach New Mover program was featured in the recent launch of Gloo+ membership program.

Both organizations will continue to operate independently from their respective headquarters in Colorado, ensuring a seamless transition and uninterrupted service to the people and organizations they serve.

Gloo is the trusted platform that releases the collective might of the faith ecosystem. As a leading technology innovator, Gloo is a tech platform that connects ministry leaders to resources, people, data and insights and funding so their people and communities flourish and their organizations thrive. Gloo is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Outreach, Inc. offers a comprehensive list of products and services in the industry paired with a team of caring consultants who have worked in ministry as pastors and lay leaders to help churches get the resources they need by providing a variety of digital communication services. These include Outreach.com, Outreach Magazine, Equip Press, Outreach Speakers, SermonCentral.com, ChurchLeaders.com, Sermons4Kids.com, FaithIt.com, ForEveryMom.com, and more. In addition, Outreach provides churches and ministries access to state-of-the-art printing equipment, compelling graphics and design. This includes full custom design by professional Graphic Designers, to their innovative Online Editor that lets customers do their own customization, to fast printing services for customers who have their own designs.

