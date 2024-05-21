Glooko Announces Presidents of Life Sciences and Connected Care

David Pass and Adam Hameed bring decades of business development, strategy, and industry experience to Glooko's leadership team

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glooko, Inc., a global integrated digital health company connecting patients, providers, biopharma and medical partners, proudly announces the appointments of Dr. David Pass and Adam Hameed as Presidents of Life Sciences and Connected Care, respectively.

By establishing these new roles, Glooko is positioning itself for continued growth and innovation in chronic condition management. With the evolving landscape of healthcare technology and increasing demand for personalized care, these new roles underscore Glooko's commitment to driving advancements not only in health systems, but also across the life sciences space, specifically: digital companions/therapeutics, clinical research, real-world data and device integrations.

Dr. Pass joins Glooko as President of Life Sciences with extensive experience in pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and healthcare technology. With over 25 years of commercial and business leadership, his deep therapeutic experience in chronic conditions such as Type 2 Diabetes, Obesity, and Cardiovascular Disease, will help further accelerate Glooko's growth in Life Sciences. Meanwhile, Mr. Hameed assumes the role of President of Connected Care, leveraging his strong background in healthcare technology and growth strategy. Mr. Hameed assumes a pivotal role in advancing the Connected Care growth strategy, focusing on global sales and account management.

"We are thrilled to welcome David and Adam as Presidents of Life Sciences and Connected Care," said Russ Johannesson, CEO of Glooko. "With David and Adam leading our market facing strategies for these differentiated business units, we are confident that their unique experience and close collaboration will help Glooko drive significant new value for our customers, users and partners globally."

In his previous roles, Dr. Pass served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Commercial Officer at Gelesis and Vice President of Marketing at Boehringer Ingelheim (BI) for Diabetes, where he built a multi-billion dollar franchise and led the BI alliance with Eli Lilly & Company. Mr. Hameed brings a strong commercial strategy background from Andros, where he served as Chief Growth Officer, and Cricket Health (now part of Interwell Health), where he served as Chief Development Officer. Prior to that, Mr. Hameed held key leadership positions at Optum, where he led Payer Sales and Account Management for OptumHealth as well as several go-to-market teams for OptumInsight.

About Glooko

Glooko improves health outcomes of people with chronic conditions through its personalized, intelligent, connected care platform. Our proven technologies make lives better by revolutionizing the connection between patients and providers, driving patient engagement and adherence via digital therapeutics, and accelerating the speed of clinical trials. Glooko is globally deployed in over 30 countries and 8,000+ clinical locations. For more information, please visit glooko.com.

SOURCE Glooko, Inc.