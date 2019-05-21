Glooko Names Dr. Mark Clements as New Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Clements comes to Glooko from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine, where he is Associate Professor of Pediatrics. He is also a pediatric endocrinologist at Children's Mercy Kansas City, where he serves as Director of Pediatric Endocrine/Diabetes Clinical Research and Medical Director for the Pediatric Clinical Research Unit. He will continue his work with the medical school and Children's Mercy as he also takes on his new role with Glooko.

"We're thrilled to have Mark join our executive leadership team at Glooko and bring the depth of experience he has in patient care as well as medical research and education," said Russ Johannesson, CEO of Glooko. "This background combined with his expertise in turning data and analytics into practical insights for treating people with diabetes will be a significant advantage for us, especially as he provides leadership in the development of our future product portfolio and adds his perspective as clinician and investigator to our research efforts."

Regularly seeking to incorporate effective innovations that will enhance the care of his pediatric diabetes patients, Dr. Clements is also a clinical researcher of new diabetes treatments and technologies, having served as a principal investigator or co-investigator in more than 30 clinical studies and patient registries.

One of his key interests is in applying analytics to the data people with diabetes collect on their various diabetes or biometric devices. He's particularly interested in how persons with diabetes can safely and securely share their own health-related data with their healthcare providers. He is also interested in how new analytic methods and new data types can help people and their healthcare providers work together to make adjustments in their daily self-management that will lead to better glucose control.

"With diabetes technology today, the person with diabetes is able to accumulate enormous amounts of data about his or her diabetes and share it safely with healthcare professionals, and that ability is expanding rapidly," said Dr. Clements. "That can provide a huge advantage in helping patients be more effective in managing their diabetes, but only if we provide tools that can help them see their data in the form of practical insights that they and their clinicians can use to effectively guide diabetes management. As the clear leader and a trusted partner in diabetes data management, Glooko is in a unique position to forge the path toward keeping data private and secure while making it usable and practical for patients and their providers, and I'm excited to be joining the organization in leading that effort."

Consistent with his research and leadership experience as well as his desire to find effective treatments for children with diabetes, Dr. Clements has also served as Pediatric Chair of the T1D Exchange Clinic Registry of the T1D Exchange, a nonprofit research and collaboration organization dedicated to accelerating novel therapies to improve the care of people living with Type 1 diabetes.

Dr. Clements has published extensively in peer-reviewed medical journals and is sought after as a speaker, particularly on the topic of diabetes analytics and insights.

He earned his medical degree and a PhD in developmental neuroscience from Washington University Medical School in St. Louis, and he completed a residency in pediatrics and a fellowship in pediatric endocrinology at the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine and Children's Mercy Hospital.

Dr. Clements is board certified in pediatric endocrinology by the American Board of Pediatrics and is a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics (FAAP). He is also recognized as a certified principal investigator (CPI) by the Association of Clinical Research Professionals.

About Glooko

Glooko's universal diabetes software products provide insights to improve outcomes for people with diabetes and their care teams. The Glooko product suite contains the Glooko and diasend® diabetes management solutions, which integrate with many of the leading EHR systems used today. Both systems synchronize data from more than 190 diabetes devices and fitness and activity trackers, and they deliver integrated, timely and useful patient data, including glucose levels, blood pressure, weight, and food, insulin and medication intake. Trusted by the world's leaders in diabetes care, our solutions cover more than 2.2 million people with diabetes and are used in 9,000 clinic locations in 23 countries across 15 languages. Learn more by visiting www.glooko.com.

