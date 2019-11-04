GLOOM TO BOOM How Leaders Transform Risk into Resilience and Value By Andrea Bonime-Blanc

Author Andrea Bonime-Blanc is CEO and founder of GEC Risk Advisory, a global strategic ESG, governance, risk, ethics and cyber advisor to business, government and nonprofits, a board member and mentor to several international tech and green energy start-ups.

The themes covered in Gloom to Boom are highly relevant, given the current tectonic global changes including in the corporate world. From Larry Fink's BlackRock CEO letters of the past two years, and this summer's Business Roundtable statement on the importance of stakeholders beyond shareholders to the explosion in ESG investment. Leaders, whether in business, government or the nonprofit sector, take risks but often without fully understanding risk at a strategic level. Expanding upon the well-known "ESG" risks, this book explains the key nonfinancial (environmental, social, governance and technological or ESGT) risks. For many leaders, including board members, taking risk without knowledge or preparation can lead to organizational crisis, scandal and value destruction. For those who are prepared, resilience follows and so does the ability to transform ESGT risk into opportunity and value for stakeholders.

According to Bonime-Blanc, "More than ever before and because of our deeply turbulent times filled with climate, cyber, technological, geopolitical and other threats and opportunities, the world needs high integrity, diverse and inclusive leaders at every level – business, government and society – who can integrate critical ESGT considerations into business strategy and build sustainable organizational resilience and new value for the greatest number of key stakeholders."

Gloom to Boom is a book for everyone, from the highest levels of leadership in an organization to students and people simply interested in current affairs and the role and impact of strategic risk and opportunity on their lives.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Andrea Bonime-Blanc, PhD/JD is a former global corporate executive, Founder and CEO of GEC Risk Advisory, Ethics Advisor to the Financial Oversight & Management Board for Puerto Rico and an Advisory Board Member to several green finance and tech firms. She is author of several books, a global keynote speaker and adjunct faculty at New York University. She is multilingual and was born and raised in Germany and Spain. Follow her on Twitter: @GlobalEthicist & LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/in/andreabonimeblanc/

