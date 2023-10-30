Gloria Bohan Receives ASTA 's First Ever Icon Award

News provided by

Omega World Travel

30 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

Honoring Her Advocacy for Industry Peers

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gloria Bohan is the first recipient of ASTA's (The American Society of Travel Advisors) newest honor, the Icon Award. ASTA, the foremost international organization for travel advisors, promotes inclusivity and social progress within the industry. President and CEO, Zane Kerby, and Dianna Rom, Windstar's Vice President of Sales, presented Bohan the award in Saint Andrews, Scotland on October 18th.

Continue Reading
Gloria Bohan, founder and CEO of Omega World Travel and Omega’s sister companies Cruise.com and TravTech.
Gloria Bohan, founder and CEO of Omega World Travel and Omega’s sister companies Cruise.com and TravTech.

The Icon Award, sponsored by Windstar Cruises, was given to Bohan for her role as a gender equality advocate. ASTA's intention is to advance the careers of women in travel and to "honor female leaders who have demonstrated excellence in their respective roles, while simultaneously inspiring and empowering other women in the travel industry."

Bohan has been widely known for her support of professional women throughout her career. She is the founder and CEO of Omega World Travel and Omega's sister companies Cruise.com and TravTech. Omega is one of the top woman-owned businesses in the US, certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and the National Women Business Owners Corporation (NWBOC). Omega has a strong representation of women, comprising almost 75% of the overall staff and has been repeatedly recognized by DiversityBusiness.com as one of the top diversity businesses in the United States. Omega has also been honored with a Top 100 Minority Business Enterprise Award for exemplary businesses founded and run by minority and women entrepreneurs. In addition, while growing her global businesses, Gloria founded the Women's Leadership Forum (WLF), providing mentoring and networking opportunities for women in travel.

Deemed "Business Woman of the Year" by Diversity Best Practices and "Entrepreneur of the Year" by Million Women Mentors, Bohan's accolades illustrate her unwavering commitment to her peers. Both Bohan and Omega have a relationship with Million Women Mentors (MWM), an organization that encourages women in the STEM fields. With their program, Gloria has served as a mentor for a small, woman-owned technology company and Omega has been a MWM Entrepreneurship Initiative Sponsor.

ASTA's Icon Award symbolizes how Bohan always has and will continue to pave the way for future female entrepreneurs.

~~~ Omega World Travel is a Woman Owned travel management company, a full-service travel agency, and a leader in the internet retail travel marketplace. The largest woman-owned travel management company in the U.S., Omega designs customized travel management programs for corporate, government, and nonprofit clients. Omega's travel service offerings include its wholly-owned meeting, conference, and event management services. Omega also owns Cruise.com, one of the largest sellers of cruises online, and Travtech, a technology development company.

For additional information about Omega World Travel please visit: OmegaTravel.com

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Omega World Travel

Also from this source

Omega Honored at Washington Business Journal's 2023 Fastest Growing Companies Event

Omega Honored at Washington Business Journal's 2023 Fastest Growing Companies Event

Omega World Travel is honored to have made the Washington Business Journal's 2023 list of Fastest Growing Companies in the Greater Washington area....
Omega World Travel Offers Extensive Blended Travel Experiences

Omega World Travel Offers Extensive Blended Travel Experiences

Omega World Travel now offers even more extensive options for the busy business traveler -blended travel! Through blended travel, Omega provides an...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Women

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.