Gloria Eyzaguirre's new book Huella Sur, a gripping collection of stories of ancient natives and their harrowing lives of slavery and cultural pressure

Gloria said this about her book: "Through six stories from the geography of South America, Huella Sur collects the traces left by Europeans and Africans in their initial stage of arrival in these lands and reveals the pressure exerted on native cultures.

The love story was imagined around a painting that hangs on the walls of a cloistered convent in the city of Cochabamba, Bolivia, while the brand of slaves travels through Callao and Cuzco in Peru as well as the waters of Colombia. With so many strangers and so much strangeness around, the natives (turned into Indians) entered the history of the world by force of whip and being ashamed. La Espera speaks of her constant efforts to bring back her ancestors and to remake herself. The world could look to the south side to know these signs."

Published by Page Publishing, Gloria Eyzaguirre's new book Huella Sur will open the readers' eyes to the persecution of past native inhabitants whose lives were put in constant burden through enslavement.

Consumers who wish to feel the impassioned moments of the original inhabitants of South America and their dealings with foreigners can purchase Huella Sur

