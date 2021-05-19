Gloria M. Medina's new book Desde Mi Ventana, a purpose-driven narrative that delves into cancer and healing from its toilful effect in the body and spirit

Medina said this about her book: "Cancer is a disease that affects thousands of people worldwide regardless of their race, origin, nationality, gender, age, or sexual orientation. We all have an acquaintance who has had a cancer diagnosis. Desde Mi Ventana is a work that aims to narrate my experience as a survivor of different types of cancer. The focus of the work is directed to early detection as a fundamental part of the process since as the saying goes, 'Everything in time has a remedy.'"

Published by Page Publishing, Gloria M. Medina's new book Desde Mi Ventana desires to bring encouragement, knowledge, and wisdom to the readers on the impact of cancer to the patient and their loved ones to allow courage and hope to flourish in such a critical moment in life.

Consumers who wish to learn about cancer and how to deal with the disease from a survivor's perspective can purchase Desde Mi Ventana in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

