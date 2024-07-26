Glories of Hebei: Connecting Acrobatic Culture with the Paris Olympics

PARIS, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Glories of Hebei: Photo Exhibition of Acrobatic Culture" opened at the Les amis de Nouvelles d'Europe in Paris on July 23, 2024, creating a unique connection between traditional Chinese sports with the modern Olympics.

This exhibition, celebrating the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism, features bilingual (Chinese and French) displays and combines text and images to present the exquisite acrobatic artifacts of Hebei.

Teachers and studens of the Association les amis de Nouvelles d’Europe are visiting the exhibiition

It is divided into two sections: "Marvelous Past" and "Continuing Legacy". The first section exhibits photos of ancient acrobatic techniques, including a mural painting portrayed inside a Han dynasty tomb in Dongping, and a pair of Han dynasty pottery figurines in handstands. The "Continuing Legacy" section highlights the preservation and innovation of acrobatic arts through Wuqiao acrobatics posters, stage photos, and images of performances at Wuqiao Acrobatics World, a national 4A-level tourist attraction.

The exhibition, organized by the Hebei Museum and supported by Art Exhibitions China, is also in celebration of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France.

Hebei Province, located in northern China, is renowned for its acrobatics, especially that of Wuqiao County, one of Chinese acrobatic arts' birthplaces. Located along the world heritage site Grand Canal, Wuqiao in southeastern Hebei, or the "Home of Acrobats", boasts acrobatic arts, a gem of Eastern art.

The Hebei Museum and Art Exhibitions China remain committed to upholding Chinese cultural heritage, fostering cultural confidence, maintaining tradition while innovating, and embracing openness and inclusiveness. By sharing China's stories and voices, they contribute to the preservation and promotion of traditional Chinese culture and facilitate exchanges between civilizations.

By connecting Chinese acrobatics with modern Olympics, the exhibition showcases how civilizations inspire and illuminate each other, so that even across vast distances, cultural exchange can bring people closer.

The exhibition will continue until August 6, 2024.

SOURCE Art Exhibitions China