Glorietta Bay Inn Commemorates Two Decades of Dedication from Legendary General Manager, Claudia Ludlow - The Spreckels Mansion Hotelier Who Combines Old Warm Charm with Modern Elegance

SAN DIEGO, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glorietta Bay Inn proudly celebrates General Manager, Claudia Ludlow, and her 20 years of service overseeing the historic Spreckels Mansion, an integral part of the resort. Claudia grew up in the Coronado Island area and has gifted her dedication, local expertise, and her own special personal touch to literally thousands of guests over the years. The Glorietta Bay Inn is a landmark in Coronado, first built in 1908 as the home of sugar baron and San Diego developer, John D. Spreckels. With 12 unique guest rooms and a sprawling Penthouse Suite, along with 89 contemporary rooms with a host of amenities, the Glorietta Bay Inn is one of the crown jewels of San Diego.

"We are ecstatic to offer our congratulations to Claudia for her distinguished service," said Arianah Fresques. "She is absolutely foundational to the resort and is beloved by everyone here on the island. Everyone here knows her and for good reason. We could tell you so many stories about her commitments to her team and the guests – she truly makes every single day special here and we just could not imagine a day without her. In honor of her long service, we invite you to stop by and visit the Spreckels Lounge on a Thursday, Friday, or Saturday to enjoy Claudia's favorite drink: Sugar Baron Sangria!"

Claudia and her team of associates are always happy to welcome guests to Glorietta Bay Inn, and her office is housed under the infamous and breath-taking staircase in the Spreckels Mansion. Stop by and ask Claudia to share a quick history lesson – her favorite part of the job – or ask her advice on visiting the best local sights.

Claudia's steadfast service has helped the resort earn multiple accolades over the years, including 20 National and State Awards from 1999 through 2014; American Hotel Lodging Association – Best Guest Relations; California Hotel and Lodging Association Community Service – Most Prestigious Award; and General Manager of the Year held by both Claudia and Kim Akers in 2006. Claudia has even earned a day from the city of Coronado Island dedicated to her every June 21st, affectionately known as "Claudia Ludlow Day."

